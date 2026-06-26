The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed that its priority is the stability of Sudan, the cessation of hostilities, and the preservation of its territorial integrity and state institutions, emphasizing that the solution to the crisis must be political (Sudanese-Sudanese).

This was stated by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, during a Security Council session on Sudan.

He explained that the continuation of conflict and security instability, along with the failure to implement the commitments made at the Jeddah platform and relevant Security Council resolutions, have contributed to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Ambassador Dr. Al-Wasel stressed the Kingdom's keenness to end the conflict, bring the Sudanese parties closer together, and resume political dialogue based on the Jeddah Declaration.

The Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations condemned the targeting of relief convoys and the crimes committed in the city of El Fasher, expressing the Kingdom's concern over the human and humanitarian losses resulting from the ongoing conflict.

The Kingdom reiterated its rejection of any actions that affect the unity of Sudan or its institutions, welcoming regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire, and affirming the Kingdom's continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people.