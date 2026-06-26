As part of the humanitarian efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people, the central kitchen of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works distributed (24,500) hot meals yesterday to the most needy groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip, benefiting (24,500) individuals. This is part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the sector.

This assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian response provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Center for Relief; to meet the basic needs of affected families and to strengthen their resilience in facing the current circumstances.