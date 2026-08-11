U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz increased last week, reaching 20 million barrels of oil, which is higher than the prevailing average before the outbreak of the conflict.



He noted an increase in the amount of oil that left the Strait of Hormuz during the past 7 days, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the U.S. military and its allies.



He indicated that the average total oil flows currently stand at about 15 million barrels per day, when adding between 5 to 7 million barrels per day that leave the region via pipelines and recently upgraded export facilities.



Price Trading



In terms of price trading, oil prices rose today by more than 2% to record their highest levels since July 31, 2026, amid fading hopes for an agreement between the United States and Iran to end their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded compensation for the damages incurred by his country.



Boosting Gains



Brent crude futures increased by 2.55% or $2.24 to $89.96 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 2.95% or $2.42 to $84.55.



The two benchmark crudes reinforced gains that exceeded 5% yesterday (Monday), after Trump responded to Iran's conditions for reaching an agreement by demanding that Tehran pay compensation for casualties from wars, attacks, and protests, which is likely to complicate efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



Supply Disruption



Oli Hansen, head of commodity research at a global bank, stated: "There is no clear path to resolving the crisis and fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz at this time, which is increasing pressure towards rising prices," adding that there is still significant disruption in supplies.



In a note issued yesterday, analysts at Barclays Bank stated that net crude oil and refined product exports through the Strait of Hormuz in the week ending August 7 averaged 3 million barrels per day, down from 4.4 million barrels per day in the previous week.