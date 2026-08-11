أعلن وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت، أن تدفقات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز ارتفعت خلال الأسبوع الماضي وبلغت 9 ملايين برميل نفط، وهو أعلى من المتوسط السائد قبل اندلاع الصراع.


وأشار إلى ارتفاع كمية النفط التي غادرت مضيق هرمز خلال الأيام الـ 7 الماضية؛ بفضل الجهود المنسقة للجيش الأمريكي وحلفائها.


وبين أنه يبلغ متوسط إجمالي تدفقات النفط حالياً حوالى 15 مليون برميل يومياً، وذلك عند إضافة ما بين 5 إلى 7 ملايين برميل يومياً تغادر المنطقة عبر خطوط الأنابيب ومنشآت التصدير التي جرى تحديثها أخيراً.

تداولات الأسعار


وعلى صعيد تداولات الأسعار، ارتفعت أسعار النفط، اليوم، بأكثر من 2% لتسجل أعلى مستوياتها منذ 31 يوليو 2026، في ظل تلاشي الآمال في التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الصراع بينهما وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بعد أن طالب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتعويضات عن الأضرار التي تكبدتها بلاده.

تعزيز المكاسب


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 2.55% أو 2.24 دولار إلى 89.96 دولار للبرميل وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 2.95% أو 2.42 دولار إلى 84.55 دولار.


وعزز الخامان القياسيان المكاسب التي بلغت أكثر من 5% أمس (الإثنين)، بعد أن رد ترمب على شروط إيران لإبرام اتفاق بالمطالبة بأن تدفع طهران تعويضات عن قتلى حروب وهجمات واحتجاجات، وهو ما سيعقّد على الأرجح الجهود الرامية إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.

اضطراب الإمدادات


وقال أولي هانسن، رئيس أبحاث السلع في أحد البنوك العالمية: «لا يوجد مسار واضح لحل الأزمة وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل في الوقت الراهن، وهذا ما يزيد الضغط باتجاه ارتفاع الأسعار»، مضيفاً أن هناك اضطراباً كبيراً في الإمدادات لا يزال قائماً.


وفي مذكرة صدرت أمس قال محللون في بنك «باركليز»، إن صافي صادرات النفط الخام والمنتجات المكررة عبر مضيق هرمز في الأسبوع المنتهي في السابع من أغسطس الجاري بلغ في المتوسط 3 ملايين برميل يومياً، بانخفاض عن 4.4 مليون برميل يومياً في الأسبوع السابق.