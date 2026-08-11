The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) expects agricultural commodity prices to continue rising until next December, pressured by disruptions in global supply chains and rising energy and input costs.



FAO's chief economist, Maximo Torero, explained that the military escalation in the Black Sea region has cast a shadow over suppliers' ability to access international markets, especially since the region accounts for about a third of global grain exports, according to "Asharq Bloomberg."



The FAO official pointed out that supply risks are more concentrated in wheat and rice due to delays in the agricultural season in India, Australia, and the United States, and difficulties in shipping the Ukrainian crop, while corn risks remain limited to concerns regarding summer crops within the European continent.



Highest Level



U.S. wheat futures have surged to their highest levels in over a week, with increasing chances of supply shortages from the Black Sea region, one of the world's most important grain-growing areas, due to shipping disruptions.



The most actively traded wheat futures on the Chicago Exchange rose by up to 2.5% today, reaching their highest level since July 30; this also supported prices of other grains available in the market.



This marks the fourth consecutive day of gains for wheat, the longest streak of increases in two months.



Key Factor



Wheat rose by 2.1% to $6.72 per bushel, while corn and soybean prices increased by 0.6% each.



Prices for hard red winter wheat rose at a faster pace, with the main contract increasing by up to 2.7% to $7.5050 per bushel.



The Black Sea is the main gateway for exports from Russia and Ukraine, which are among the largest agricultural powers in the world. Escalating attacks from both sides on grain infrastructure and ships in the region have renewed concerns about the reliability of shipments, becoming a key factor in driving prices up.



Supply Disruption



Joe Davis, director of the commodities sector at a global company, stated: "Potential supply disruptions have driven prices for hard red winter wheat produced in the United States to rise at a greater pace, as this type is viewed as a direct competitor to higher protein wheat used for milling, coming from the Black Sea and Europe."



He added: "Although disruptions do not necessarily mean an immediate influx of additional export business to the United States, they reduce expectations for the globally exportable supply and the volume of available supplies; this forces importers to diversify their sources and continues to support prices for higher quality wheat."