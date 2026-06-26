The updated executive regulation of the Anti-Money Laundering System revealed the obligation for travelers to declare at customs upon entering or leaving the Kingdom if they carry gold bars, precious metals, gemstones, or jewelry valued at 40,000 riyals or more, or the equivalent in foreign currencies.

The regulation confirmed that the declaration must be made in writing at customs points, along with providing a purchase invoice to prove the value of the gold or jewelry. If it is found that the confiscated items are intended for commercial purposes, the provisions of the Unified Customs System will apply to the holder.

The regulation granted the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority the authority to seize undeclared or suspicious funds or precious metals for up to 72 hours, referring cases suspected of being linked to money laundering to the Public Prosecution and the General Directorate of Financial Investigations.

The regulation stipulated imposing a fine ranging from 10% to 25% of the value of the confiscated items for a first-time violation if there is no suspicion of money laundering, increasing to 50% in the case of repeated violations, with any case suspected of being linked to a money laundering crime or an underlying crime referred to the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures.

Among the most prominent amendments introduced by the regulation is the adoption of the "risk-based assessment" principle, whereby financial institutions and specified non-financial businesses and professions are required to conduct periodic assessments of money laundering and crime financing risks.

These assessments include studying the risks of customers, products, services, countries involved in transactions, service delivery channels, and the nature of financial operations.

The regulation also obligated entities subject to the system to document the results of the assessments continuously, reviewing and updating them whenever significant changes occur, allowing for the development of regulatory procedures that align with the actual risk level.

This approach represents a shift from traditional uniform oversight to a more flexible supervision focused on the activities or customers most at risk.

The regulation set stricter requirements regarding customer due diligence, making it mandatory for institutions to verify the identity of the customer before establishing a business relationship, opening accounts, or executing certain financial transactions.

Verification procedures include confirming the identity of the customer and the beneficial owner, understanding the nature of the economic activity, the source of funds, the purpose of the business relationship, in addition to understanding the expected transaction patterns.

The regulation emphasized the necessity of identifying the "beneficial owner," which is the natural person who owns or controls directly or indirectly 25% or more of the legal entity.

Obligations do not stop at the beginning of the business relationship but extend to continuously monitoring transactions, periodically updating customer data, and ensuring that financial transactions align with the information available to the institution.

If it becomes impossible to obtain or verify the required information, the regulation grants the entities subject to the system the authority to refrain from executing the transaction or terminating the business relationship.

The regulation provided special provisions for politically exposed persons, who are senior government officials, politicians, judges, military personnel, as well as officials of international organizations.

The enhanced due diligence requirements also extend to the family members and close associates of these individuals, due to the heightened risk associated with the potential for abuse of power or misuse of funds.

The regulation required institutions to obtain approval from senior management before establishing business relationships with some of these categories, along with taking additional measures that include identifying sources of wealth and funds, and enhancing oversight of executed transactions.

More precise controls for financial transfers

The regulation emphasized the importance of transparency in domestic and international financial transfers, requiring accurate information about the originator of the transfer and the beneficiary.

The required data includes the sender's name, account number, beneficiary details, purpose of the transfer, and any information that allows for tracking and monitoring the financial transaction.

The regulation also prohibited executing transfers that lack essential information, limiting the use of financial transfers to conceal sources of funds or transfer them illegally.

These measures contribute to enhancing the ability of relevant authorities to trace suspicious money movements and cooperate with international entities when necessary.

Immediate reporting of suspicious transactions

The regulation confirmed the obligation to report suspicious transactions to the General Directorate of Financial Investigations as soon as indicators of suspicion are available, regardless of the value or size of the transaction.

Entities subject to the system are also required to provide the requested information and data urgently and cooperate with the relevant authorities in investigations and inquiries.

One important aspect of the amendments is granting legal protection to institutions and employees who report in good faith, exempting them from civil, criminal, or disciplinary liability resulting from the report.

This protection aims to encourage early reporting and enhance a culture of compliance within institutions.

Wider powers for financial investigations

The regulation expanded the powers of the General Directorate of Financial Investigations, providing it with more effective tools in combating financial crimes.

These powers include analyzing incoming reports, requesting additional information from entities subject to the system, exchanging information locally and internationally, and coordinating with security and judicial authorities.

The regulation also granted the administration the authority to issue orders to suspend suspicious transactions for up to seven working days, in addition to submitting requests for precautionary seizure of funds and assets linked to money laundering crimes.

These powers enhance the ability of relevant authorities to intervene quickly before money is smuggled, concealed, or disposed of.

Tighter oversight of funds and precious metals at entry points

Among the most significant amendments is the requirement for travelers to declare funds or gold or precious metals or gemstones valued at 40,000 riyals or more upon entering or leaving the Kingdom, compared to 60,000 riyals before the amendment.

The regulation granted the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority the authority to seize funds, metals, or stones in cases of non-declaration, providing incorrect data, or having suspicions linked to money laundering crimes.

It also stipulated imposing fines for cases of non-declaration or false declaration, with suspected cases referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.

This measure aims to enhance oversight of the movement of funds across border points and prevent the use of cash transfer operations to conceal or smuggle illicit funds.

The new amendments contribute to raising the efficiency of financial oversight and expanding the scope of cooperation among relevant authorities, supporting the Kingdom's efforts in combating money laundering and protecting the financial system and the national economy.