Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today in Manama with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the United States of America.

Discussion on the U.S.-Iran Agreement

The meetings reviewed regional and international developments, foremost among them the U.S.-Iran agreement and the progress made in negotiations between them, the importance of freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, in addition to discussing the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, and enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. The latest regional updates and efforts to enhance security and stability were also discussed, along with the developments regarding the memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and its implications for the security and stability of the region.