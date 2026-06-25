التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في المنامة اليوم، كلا من وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، ووزير خارجية سلطنة عمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع الوزاري بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
بحث الاتفاق الأمريكي - الإيراني
واستعرضت اللقاءات التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها الاتفاق الأمريكي-الإيراني والتقدم المحرز في المفاوضات بينهما، وأهمية حرية الملاحة الدولية في مضيق هرمز دون قيود، إضافة إلى مناقشة تطورات الأوضاع في غزة ولبنان، وتعزيز التعاون بين السعودية وقطر وعمان، كما تمت مناقشة آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، بالإضافة إلى بحث مستجدات مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، وانعكاسها على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today in Manama with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the United States of America.
Discussion on the U.S.-Iran Agreement
The meetings reviewed regional and international developments, foremost among them the U.S.-Iran agreement and the progress made in negotiations between them, the importance of freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, in addition to discussing the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, and enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. The latest regional updates and efforts to enhance security and stability were also discussed, along with the developments regarding the memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and its implications for the security and stability of the region.