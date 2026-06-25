التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في المنامة اليوم، كلا من وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، ووزير خارجية سلطنة عمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع الوزاري بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

بحث الاتفاق الأمريكي - الإيراني

واستعرضت اللقاءات التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها الاتفاق الأمريكي-الإيراني والتقدم المحرز في المفاوضات بينهما، وأهمية حرية الملاحة الدولية في مضيق هرمز دون قيود، إضافة إلى مناقشة تطورات الأوضاع في غزة ولبنان، وتعزيز التعاون بين السعودية وقطر وعمان، كما تمت مناقشة آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، بالإضافة إلى بحث مستجدات مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، وانعكاسها على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.