The Secretariat of the Asir Region and its municipalities have raised the level of readiness for the summer season through a comprehensive operational plan aimed at enhancing the quality of municipal services and preparing public facilities, as well as tourist and recreational destinations, to accommodate the increasing influx of residents and visitors during the season. The Secretariat clarified that its preparations included the preparation and operation of 671 parks and public gardens across various governorates and centers in the region, providing diverse spaces for recreation, leisure, and sports activities, and enhancing the readiness of public destinations to welcome residents and visitors during the season. Additionally, the Secretariat allocated more than 1,500 field, technical, and supervisory personnel supported by equipment, machinery, and operational support points to ensure the continuity of operations, improve response efficiency, address reports, and maintain service levels in public facilities, roads, parks, and markets.