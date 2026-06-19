أعلن سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في اليمن المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن محمد سعيد آل جابر (الجمعة)، صرف السعودية دفعة جديدة من الدعم لعجز ميزانية الحكومة اليمنية لتغطية رواتب الموظفين بمبلغ 224 مليون ريال سعودي.


وكتب آل جابر على حسابه في «إكس»: بتوجيهات القيادة - أيدها الله - وبمتابعة وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، صرف دفعة جديدة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لدعم عجز ميزانية الحكومة اليمنية لتغطية الرواتب لموظفي الدولة بمبلغ أكثر من 224 مليون ريال سعودي. وأوضح أن هذا الدعم سيسهم في انتظام التدفقات المالية للحكومة، وتوفير العملة الصعبة وتعزيز استقرار صرف الريال اليمني، ودعم جهود الحكومة لتوفير الخدمات الأساسية والاستقرار الاقتصادي.


وأشاد وزراء ومسؤولون وناشطون يمنيون بالدعم السعودي، مؤكدين أنه يشكل دفعة قوية للتنمية في البلاد ويعزز الاقتصاد الوطني ويسهم في إنهاء المعاناة التي تواجه الشعب.


وقال وزير الإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني: «مواقف أخوية نبيلة متواصلة تعجز الكلمات عن إيفائها حقها من الشكر والامتنان. هذا الدعم السعودي الذي أعلن عنه السفير آل جابر يجسد نهجاً راسخاً في الوقوف إلى جانب اليمن وشعبه، ودعم الدولة ومؤسساتها، وتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي وتخفيف معاناة المواطنين».


وأضاف: «لا يمثل هذا الدعم مجرد مساندة مالية، بل يجسد التزاماً أخوياً سعودياً راسخاً بدعم اليمن وشعبه، ورسالة واضحة بأن المملكة العربية السعودية ستظل شريكاً أساسياً في مسار التعافي الاقتصادي وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة وتعزيز الاستقرار، حتى يستعيد اليمن عافيته الكاملة ويتمكن من تجاوز التحديات الراهنة والانطلاق نحو مستقبل أكثر أمناً وازدهاراً»، مبيناً أن هذا الدعم سيسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار النقدي، ودعم احتياطيات النقد الأجنبي، وتحسين قدرة الحكومة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها، واستمرار تقديم الخدمات الأساسية للمواطنين، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على الأوضاع المعيشية والاقتصادية.


وأعرب الوزير اليمني عن شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان على هذه المواقف الصادقة التي ستظل حاضرة في وجدان اليمنيين، شاهدة على عمق الأخوة والمصير المشترك.


بدوره، قال نائب وزير النقل اليمني ناصر شريف، «دائماً السعودية تضع التنمية والحفاظ على استقرار اليمن وإنهاء معاناة شعبه أولوية علاقاتها الأخوية مع اليمن، مؤكداً أن هذه المواقف الأخوية تحظى بحب وتقدير كامل الشعب اليمني الذي يمر بظروف اقتصادية صعبة».


ويأتي دعم تقديم المملكة 224.6 مليون ريال سعودي لدعم الميزانية اليمنية وتغطية النفقات التشغيلية والرواتب استجابةً للحاجات العاجلة للحكومة اليمنية، وحرصًا على تعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي والمعيشي للشعب اليمني، مما يسهم في تقليل عجز الميزانية، وانتظام التدفقات المالية الحكومية، وضمان صرف الرواتب بشكل منتظم، وإرساء مقومات الاستقرار الاقتصادي والمالي في اليمن.


وأوضح ناشطون يمنيون أن الدعم السعودي لا يرتكز على الميزانية العامة للدولة بل وصل إلى المواطن في الأرياف من خلال البرامج التنموية التي تنفذها السعودية، وهذا بحد ذاته يعد دعماً قوياً يخفف من حدة الفقر ويقلل التذبذب في الدخل الشهري، ويرفع مستوى دخل الأسرة التي يتم تدريبهم على المهن المختلفة.


ويرى اقتصاديون يمنيون أن تعزيز انتظام صرف الرواتب سيسهم في القوة الشرائية، ويضمن استقرار دخل الأسر، ويحد من التحديات المعيشية، ويعزز الحفاظ على التماسك والاستقرار المجتمعي ويدعم التنمية، كما سيسهم في تنشيط الأسواق التجارية وتحريك الدورة الاقتصادية، مما ينعكس على دخل المواطن، مؤكدين أن هذا الدعم يشكل دفعة قوية للأسواق المحلية في جميع محافظات اليمن من خلال زيادة الحركة التجارية وتعزيز الثقة بمؤسسات الدولة ودعم الاستقرار المجتمعي واستمرار تشغيل الخدمات العامة الأساسية مثل التعليم والصحة بمستوى مقبول، ما يحافظ على مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين.


يذكر أن السعودية كانت قد قدمت يناير 2026م، دعماً تنموياً لليمن بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال سعودي تضمن 28 مشروعًا ومبادرة تنموية نوعية شملت عدداً من القطاعات الأساسية في مختلف المحافظات، كما شملت صرف المرتبات المتأخرة، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات الأساسية، وعودة الكهرباء، وفي فبراير من العام ذاته قدمت المملكة دعماً بـ 1.3 مليار ريال لتعزيز الميزانية اليمنية وتغطية النفقات التشغيلية والرواتب امتداداً لمواقفها التاريخية في مساندة اليمن في جميع أزماته السياسية والاقتصادية والإنسانية والتنموية والأمنية، إذ أسهم هذا الدعم بشكل كبير في تحسين الأوضاع الاقتصادية في اليمن وتحريك عجلة الاقتصاد.


ولم يتوقف دعم المملكة على الرواتب ففي مايو 2026م، قدمت المملكة دعماً بقيمة 150 مليون دولار من المشتقات النفطية امتدادًا لدعم المملكة المستمر للشعب اليمني الشقيق ومنح المشتقات النفطية، لتشغيل أكثر من 70 محطة كهرباء في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، حيث قدمت المملكة منحًا للمشتقات النفطية في عام 2018م بقيمة 180 مليون دولار، ومنحة في عام 2021م بقيمة 422 مليون دولار، إضافة إلى منحة في عام 2022م بقيمة 200 مليون دولار، ومنحة عام 2026م بقيمة 81.2 مليون دولار.