The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Yemen and the General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al-Jaber, announced on Friday the disbursement of a new tranche of support from Saudi Arabia to cover the budget deficit of the Yemeni government for employee salaries amounting to 224 million Saudi Riyals.



Al-Jaber wrote on his account on "X": "Under the directives of the leadership - may God support it - and with the follow-up of the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, a new tranche has been disbursed through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen to support the budget deficit of the Yemeni government for covering the salaries of state employees with an amount exceeding 224 million Saudi Riyals." He clarified that this support will contribute to the regular flow of financial resources for the government, provide hard currency, enhance the stability of the Yemeni Riyal, and support the government's efforts to provide basic services and economic stability.



Ministers, officials, and Yemeni activists praised the Saudi support, confirming that it represents a strong boost for development in the country, enhances the national economy, and contributes to alleviating the suffering faced by the people.



The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, stated: "Noble and continuous brotherly positions that words cannot adequately express in terms of gratitude and appreciation. This Saudi support announced by Ambassador Al-Jaber embodies a solid approach to standing by Yemen and its people, supporting the state and its institutions, enhancing economic stability, and alleviating the suffering of citizens."



He added: "This support does not merely represent financial assistance; it embodies a steadfast Saudi brotherly commitment to support Yemen and its people, sending a clear message that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will remain a key partner in the path of economic recovery, rebuilding state institutions, and enhancing stability, until Yemen fully recovers and can overcome current challenges and move towards a safer and more prosperous future," indicating that this support will contribute to enhancing monetary stability, supporting foreign currency reserves, improving the government's ability to meet its obligations, and continuing to provide essential services to citizens, positively reflecting on living and economic conditions.



The Yemeni minister expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, for these sincere positions that will remain present in the hearts of Yemenis, witnessing the depth of brotherhood and shared destiny.



For his part, the Yemeni Deputy Minister of Transport, Nasser Sharif, said, "Saudi Arabia always prioritizes development and maintaining the stability of Yemen and ending the suffering of its people in its brotherly relations with Yemen," affirming that these brotherly positions are met with love and full appreciation from the entire Yemeni people who are going through difficult economic conditions.



The support of 224.6 million Saudi Riyals from the Kingdom to support the Yemeni budget and cover operational expenses and salaries comes in response to the urgent needs of the Yemeni government and with the aim of enhancing the economic and living stability of the Yemeni people, which contributes to reducing the budget deficit, ensuring regular government financial flows, and guaranteeing the regular disbursement of salaries, thereby establishing the foundations of economic and financial stability in Yemen.



Yemeni activists clarified that the Saudi support does not focus solely on the state’s general budget but has reached citizens in rural areas through developmental programs implemented by Saudi Arabia, which in itself constitutes strong support that alleviates poverty and reduces fluctuations in monthly income, raising the income level of families who are trained in various professions.



Yemeni economists believe that enhancing the regular disbursement of salaries will contribute to purchasing power, ensure the stability of family income, mitigate living challenges, strengthen social cohesion and stability, and support development. It will also contribute to revitalizing commercial markets and stimulating the economy, which will reflect positively on citizens' income, confirming that this support represents a strong boost for local markets in all Yemeni governorates through increased commercial activity, enhancing trust in state institutions, supporting community stability, and ensuring the continued operation of essential public services such as education and health at an acceptable level, thus maintaining the level of services provided to citizens.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia had provided in January 2026 developmental support for Yemen amounting to 1.9 billion Saudi Riyals, which included 28 qualitative development projects and initiatives covering several essential sectors in various governorates, as well as the disbursement of overdue salaries, improving the level of basic services, and restoring electricity. In February of the same year, the Kingdom provided support of 1.3 billion Riyals to enhance the Yemeni budget and cover operational expenses and salaries, continuing its historical positions in supporting Yemen in all its political, economic, humanitarian, developmental, and security crises, as this support significantly contributed to improving economic conditions in Yemen and stimulating the economy.



Saudi support has not been limited to salaries; in May 2026, the Kingdom provided support worth 150 million dollars in oil derivatives as part of its ongoing support for the brotherly Yemeni people and the provision of oil derivatives to operate more than 70 power stations in various Yemeni governorates. The Kingdom had provided grants for oil derivatives in 2018 worth 180 million dollars, a grant in 2021 worth 422 million dollars, in addition to a grant in 2022 worth 200 million dollars, and a grant in 2026 worth 81.2 million dollars.