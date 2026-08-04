The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Tuesday) that the maximum temperatures will remain high in the Eastern region and parts of the Riyadh, Medina, and Makkah regions. The effect of active winds that stir up dust and sand will continue in parts of those areas as well as in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Ha'il, and Al-Qassim regions. There is still a chance for the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain over the highlands of the western and southwestern regions of the Kingdom, as well as in parts of the Najran region.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 12 - 34 km/h in the northern and central parts, reaching up to 45 km/h in the central part, and southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 32 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the southern part. The wave height will be from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and southern parts, and from one meter to two meters in the central part, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the southern part. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the southern part.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to easterly at a speed of 15 - 30 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h in the southern part, with wave heights from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light waves.