شددت عضو المجلس الدكتورة ريمة اليحيا أن كبار السن هم الفئة الأكثر احتياجاً للرعاية الصحية، وطالبت هيئة التأمين بتعزيز حماية حقوق المؤمن لهم. و حثت على دراسة التحديات التي تواجه كبار السن في الحصول على التغطيات التأمينية المناسبة ورفع مستوى الشفافية في الموافقات والتعويضات، مؤكدة أن نجاح القطاع يقاس بمدى انعكاس الجهود على حماية حقوق المستفيدين وتعزيز العدالة والشفافية.


وأوضحت الدكتورة اليحيا أن بعض كبار السن يواجهون تحديات في الحصول على تغطيات تأمينية مناسبة بسبب محدودية الخيارات المتاحة أو ارتفاع تكلفة الوثائق التأمينية، ما يحرمهم من الحماية التأمينية في المرحلة العمرية التي تزداد فيها الحاجات الصحية.


وأشارت عضو الشورى إلى أن الفئة العمرية من سن ٥٠ عاماً وما دون ذلك لا يجدون الحاجة لاستخدام تأمينهم الصحي، مؤكدة أهمية دراسة السبل الكفيلة بتعزيز وصول كبار السن إلى منتجات تأمينية مناسبة.


وأضافت أن بعض المؤمن لهم يواجهون صعوبات في اعتماد وصرف الوصفات الطبية، خصوصاً أدوية الأمراض المزمنة، إذ تتطلب بعض الحالات إجراءات إضافية أو موافقات متكررة. ولفتت إلى أن شركات التأمين تحدد أسعار بعض الخدمات ولا تغطي كامل الإجراء حتى مع وجود رصيد في بوليصة المراجع، ما يؤخر حصول المرضى على العلاج ويزيد الأعباء على الممارسين الصحيين.


وأشارت ريمة اليحيا إلى أن بعض المنشآت الصحية تشكو من تفاوت بين الموافقة المسبقة وقيمة التعويض الفعلية التي تحصل عليها من شركة التأمين، ما يؤثر في استدامة العلاقة التعاقدية بين شركات التأمين ومقدمي الخدمات الصحية. ودعت إلى تعزيز الشفافية والرقابة ورفع كفاءة القطاع بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات جودة الحياة والرعاية الصحية المستدامة، مضيفة أن التأمين بجوهره ليس منتجاً مالياً فحسب، بل أداة للحماية والأمان.