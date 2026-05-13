زار وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، اليوم، عددًا من المنشآت والمرافق الصناعية واللوجستية في المدينتين الصناعيتين الأولى والثانية بمكة المكرمة؛ للتحقق من كفاءة خطوط إنتاجها وجاهزيتها التشغيلية لمواكبة متطلبات موسم حج 1447هـ، في إطار الدور الحيوي الذي تؤديه الصناعة الوطنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وضمان توفير احتياجاتهم من المنتجات الغذائية والسلع الضرورية بجودة وموثوقية عالية.

وشملت الجولة الميدانية للخريف والتي رافقه خلالها الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية «مدن» المهندس ماجد بن رافد العرقوبي؛ زيارةً لمرافق «مصنع وقف محمد خوجة كوجك محمد الأزبكي» في المدينة الصناعية الأولى، والذي يعد نموذجًا رائدًا لمساهمة القطاع غير الربحي في التنمية الصناعية؛ حيث اطلع على عمليات إنتاج وتعبئة المياه النقية في المصنع الذي تتجاوز طاقته السنوية أكثر من (35) مليون عبوة، ويعد المصنع أحد الأصول الحيوية التابعة للوقف الذي (تأسس عام 1163هـ)، ويؤدي دورًا بارزًا في تعزيز وفرة الإمدادات من المياه لخدمة معتمري وحجاج بيت الله.

وفي المدينة الصناعية الثانية بمكة المكرمة، وقف الخريف على خطوط الإنتاج في شركة «مناف الغذاء الصناعية» المقامة على مساحة (50) ألف متر مربع، والتي تنتج ما يفوق (20) مليون وجبة جاهزة ومبتكرة سنويًا، واطَّلع على الحلول التقنية المتبعة في إنتاج الوجبات سريعة التحضير والتي ترفع من كفاءة الإطعام والتموين خلال موسم الحج.

كما شملت الجولة تفقّد مشروع شركة «السنبلة الراقية» المخصص للخدمات اللوجستية ومواقف الشاحنات النموذجية.

وفي ذات السياق، زار الخريف المباني الإدارية التابعة للهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية «مدن» في المدينة الصناعية الأولى بمكة المكرمة، حيث اطّلع على منظومة الخدمات اللوجستية والبنية التحتية والممكنات الرقمية التي توفرها «مدن» للمستثمرين، وتُعد المدينة من أهم المدن الصناعية المحورية الداعمة للقطاعات المرتبطة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، كما تُعدّ المدينة الصناعية الثانية التي شملتها زيارة الخريفّ؛ واجهةً صناعيةً ولوجستيةً وتمتد على مساحة تتجاوز (4.5) مليون متر مربع، محتضنةً أكثر من (85) عقدًا صناعيًا واستثماريًا، مع تموضع إستراتيجي، على مقربة من محطة القطار والمشاعر المقدسة.

يُشار إلى نسبة الإشغال في المدن الصناعية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة بلغت نحو 95%، وتعد من أعلى نسب الإشغال في المملكة، ما يعد مؤشرًا واضحًا على ثقة المستثمرين في هذه المنطقة، وقد خصصت (مدن) مناطق موسمية مؤقتة تتجاوز مساحتها (700) ألف متر مربع لمواكبة متطلبات موسم الحج، وتشتمل تلك المناطق على تجهيزات للمشاعر، ومواقف لحجاج البر، ووحدات للإمداد الغذائي المركزي، ومستودعات للتموين.

وتحتضن المدن الصناعية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة (640) مصنعًا غذائيًا، تُصنع منتجاتها بأيدٍ سعودية وكفاءات وطنية، وتنتج ما يلبّي احتياجات حجاج بيت الله، ويمتد إنتاجها ليصل إلى الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية.

وتأتي المتابعة المستمرة من وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لجاهزية القطاع الصناعي في منطقة مكة المكرمة لموسم الحج؛ إيمانًا من منظومة الصناعة بأن خدمة ضيوف الرحمن مسؤولية وطنية تتكامل فيها الجهود بين كافة الجهات في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، حيث سعت المنظومة لتهيئة البنية الصناعية اللازمة لإنجاح تلك الجهود، كما تحوّل القطاع الصناعي من مزوّد موسمي إلى منظومة صناعية متكاملة تخدم حجاج وزوّار بيت الله الحرام على مدى العام.