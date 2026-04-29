افتتح أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال، أمس، مهرجان البُن الثالث في محافظة رجال ألمع، حيث يتم عرض أجود أنواع البُن السعودي بمشاركة 25 من مزارعي مناطق عسير والباحة وجازان، فيما يستمر المعرض 4 أيام خلال الفترة (28 أبريل – 1 مايو).
أمير عسير يفتتح مهرجان البُن الثالث في رجال ألمع
29 أبريل 2026 - 00:05 | آخر تحديث 29 أبريل 2026 - 00:05
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خالد آل مريّح (أبها) Abowajan@
The Prince of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal, inaugurated the third Coffee Festival yesterday in the Governorate of Rijal Almaa, where the finest types of Saudi coffee are showcased with the participation of 25 farmers from the Asir, Al-Baha, and Jazan regions. The exhibition will last for 4 days during the period (April 28 – May 1).