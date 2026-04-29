افتتح أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال، أمس، مهرجان البُن الثالث في محافظة رجال ألمع، حيث يتم عرض أجود أنواع البُن السعودي بمشاركة 25 من مزارعي مناطق عسير والباحة وجازان، فيما يستمر المعرض 4 أيام خلال الفترة (28 أبريل – 1 مايو).