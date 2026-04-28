رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم، حفل تخريج 7866 طالباً وطالبة من الدفعة الـ47 بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل للعام الجامعي 1447هـ، بحضور رئيس مجلس الأمناء الدكتور نبيل بن محمد العامودي، ورئيس الجامعة الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، في الإستاد الرياضي بالجامعة.

وهنأ أمير المنطقة الشرقية الخريجين وأسرهم، متمنياً لهم التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرتهم القادمة، وأن يكونوا لبنةً في مسيرة البناء والتنمية، وإضافة نوعية تسهم في ترسيخ مكتسبات الوطن وتعزيز منجزاته، مؤكداً أن ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم من عناية مستمرة ودعم من القيادة، أسهم في إحداث نقلة نوعية ملموسة في مخرجاته على مختلف المستويات، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الاهتمام انعكس إيجاباً على جودة التعليم وكفاءة برامجه ومخرجاته، وأثمر عن إعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة تمتلك المعرفة والمهارة والقدرة على المنافسة في سوق العمل، بما يعزز من دورها في دعم مسيرة التنمية.

وألقى رئيس الجامعة الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي كلمةً أكد خلالها أن الجامعة مضت وفيةً لرؤيتها نحو جامعة سباقة في صناعة المستقبل، فحققت حضوراً متقدماً عالمياً وعربياً، وبرز عدد من تخصصاتها في خريطة التميز الأكاديمي عالمياً، إذ جاءت في المرتبة 491 عالمياً في تصنيف QS العالمي، وفي المرتبة 559 عالمياً في تصنيف تايمز للتعليم العالي، كما حققت المركز 115 عالمياً والثاني محلياً في تصنيف Green Metric للاستدامة، وحضوراً ضمن أفضل 300 جامعة عالمياً في تصنيف تايمز للتأثير، مع تميز عالمي بارز بحلولها في المرتبة 11 عالمياً في الهدف الثالث (الصحة الجيدة والرفاه)، والمرتبة 93 عالمياً في الهدف السادس (المياه النظيفة والنظافة الصحية).

وأوضح أن إجمالي عدد الخريجين لهذا العام بلغ 7866 خريجاً وخريجة، في مختلف التخصصات، ما يعكس مخرجات تعليمية نوعية تسهم في دعم سوق العمل بكفاءات وطنية مؤهلة.

وأفاد الحربي بأن منظومة البرامج الأكاديمية شهدت توسعاً نوعياً في الاعتمادات، إذ حصل 33 برنامج بكالوريوس على الاعتماد الوطني بنسبة 57%، و12 برنامجاً على الاعتماد الدولي بنسبة 21% من إجمالي البرامج المؤهلة للاعتماد، كما نالت 5 برامج دراسات عليا – من بينها برنامج دكتوراه – الاعتماد الوطني بنسبة 12%، و6 برامج – منها خمس زمالات طبية – على الاعتماد الدولي بنسبة 14% من إجمالي البرامج المؤهلة، بما يعزز موثوقية البرامج ويرسخ مكانة الجامعة بصفتها مؤسسة تعليمية بمعايير عالمية.