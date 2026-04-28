The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored this evening the graduation ceremony of 7,866 male and female students from the 47th batch at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University for the academic year 1447 AH, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Nabil bin Muhammad Al-Amoudi, and the University President, Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, at the university's sports stadium.

The Prince of the Eastern Province congratulated the graduates and their families, wishing them success in their future endeavors, and that they become a cornerstone in the journey of construction and development, and a qualitative addition that contributes to consolidating the nation's gains and enhancing its achievements. He emphasized that the continuous care and support the education sector receives from the leadership has contributed to a tangible qualitative leap in its outputs at various levels, pointing out that this interest has positively reflected on the quality of education, the efficiency of its programs and outputs, resulting in the preparation of qualified national cadres possessing knowledge, skills, and the ability to compete in the labor market, thereby enhancing their role in supporting the development journey.

University President Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the university has remained true to its vision of being a pioneering university in shaping the future, achieving advanced global and Arab presence, with several of its specializations standing out on the global academic excellence map. It ranked 491st globally in the QS World Ranking and 559th globally in the Times Higher Education Ranking. Additionally, it achieved 115th globally and second locally in the Green Metric Sustainability Ranking, and was included among the top 300 universities globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, with notable global distinction by ranking 11th globally in Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and 93rd globally in Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

He explained that the total number of graduates this year reached 7,866 graduates in various specializations, reflecting quality educational outputs that contribute to supporting the labor market with qualified national competencies.

Al-Harbi indicated that the system of academic programs has witnessed a qualitative expansion in accreditations, as 33 bachelor's programs obtained national accreditation at a rate of 57%, and 12 programs received international accreditation at a rate of 21% of the total programs eligible for accreditation. Additionally, 5 graduate programs – including a doctoral program – received national accreditation at a rate of 12%, and 6 programs – including five medical fellowships – received international accreditation at a rate of 14% of the total eligible programs, enhancing the reliability of the programs and solidifying the university's position as an educational institution with global standards.