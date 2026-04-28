رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم، حفل تخريج 7866 طالباً وطالبة من الدفعة الـ47 بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل للعام الجامعي 1447هـ، بحضور رئيس مجلس الأمناء الدكتور نبيل بن محمد العامودي، ورئيس الجامعة الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، في الإستاد الرياضي بالجامعة.
وهنأ أمير المنطقة الشرقية الخريجين وأسرهم، متمنياً لهم التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرتهم القادمة، وأن يكونوا لبنةً في مسيرة البناء والتنمية، وإضافة نوعية تسهم في ترسيخ مكتسبات الوطن وتعزيز منجزاته، مؤكداً أن ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم من عناية مستمرة ودعم من القيادة، أسهم في إحداث نقلة نوعية ملموسة في مخرجاته على مختلف المستويات، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الاهتمام انعكس إيجاباً على جودة التعليم وكفاءة برامجه ومخرجاته، وأثمر عن إعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة تمتلك المعرفة والمهارة والقدرة على المنافسة في سوق العمل، بما يعزز من دورها في دعم مسيرة التنمية.
وألقى رئيس الجامعة الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي كلمةً أكد خلالها أن الجامعة مضت وفيةً لرؤيتها نحو جامعة سباقة في صناعة المستقبل، فحققت حضوراً متقدماً عالمياً وعربياً، وبرز عدد من تخصصاتها في خريطة التميز الأكاديمي عالمياً، إذ جاءت في المرتبة 491 عالمياً في تصنيف QS العالمي، وفي المرتبة 559 عالمياً في تصنيف تايمز للتعليم العالي، كما حققت المركز 115 عالمياً والثاني محلياً في تصنيف Green Metric للاستدامة، وحضوراً ضمن أفضل 300 جامعة عالمياً في تصنيف تايمز للتأثير، مع تميز عالمي بارز بحلولها في المرتبة 11 عالمياً في الهدف الثالث (الصحة الجيدة والرفاه)، والمرتبة 93 عالمياً في الهدف السادس (المياه النظيفة والنظافة الصحية).
وأوضح أن إجمالي عدد الخريجين لهذا العام بلغ 7866 خريجاً وخريجة، في مختلف التخصصات، ما يعكس مخرجات تعليمية نوعية تسهم في دعم سوق العمل بكفاءات وطنية مؤهلة.
وأفاد الحربي بأن منظومة البرامج الأكاديمية شهدت توسعاً نوعياً في الاعتمادات، إذ حصل 33 برنامج بكالوريوس على الاعتماد الوطني بنسبة 57%، و12 برنامجاً على الاعتماد الدولي بنسبة 21% من إجمالي البرامج المؤهلة للاعتماد، كما نالت 5 برامج دراسات عليا – من بينها برنامج دكتوراه – الاعتماد الوطني بنسبة 12%، و6 برامج – منها خمس زمالات طبية – على الاعتماد الدولي بنسبة 14% من إجمالي البرامج المؤهلة، بما يعزز موثوقية البرامج ويرسخ مكانة الجامعة بصفتها مؤسسة تعليمية بمعايير عالمية.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored this evening the graduation ceremony of 7,866 male and female students from the 47th batch at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University for the academic year 1447 AH, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Nabil bin Muhammad Al-Amoudi, and the University President, Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, at the university's sports stadium.
The Prince of the Eastern Province congratulated the graduates and their families, wishing them success in their future endeavors, and that they become a cornerstone in the journey of construction and development, and a qualitative addition that contributes to consolidating the nation's gains and enhancing its achievements. He emphasized that the continuous care and support the education sector receives from the leadership has contributed to a tangible qualitative leap in its outputs at various levels, pointing out that this interest has positively reflected on the quality of education, the efficiency of its programs and outputs, resulting in the preparation of qualified national cadres possessing knowledge, skills, and the ability to compete in the labor market, thereby enhancing their role in supporting the development journey.
University President Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the university has remained true to its vision of being a pioneering university in shaping the future, achieving advanced global and Arab presence, with several of its specializations standing out on the global academic excellence map. It ranked 491st globally in the QS World Ranking and 559th globally in the Times Higher Education Ranking. Additionally, it achieved 115th globally and second locally in the Green Metric Sustainability Ranking, and was included among the top 300 universities globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, with notable global distinction by ranking 11th globally in Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and 93rd globally in Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).
He explained that the total number of graduates this year reached 7,866 graduates in various specializations, reflecting quality educational outputs that contribute to supporting the labor market with qualified national competencies.
Al-Harbi indicated that the system of academic programs has witnessed a qualitative expansion in accreditations, as 33 bachelor's programs obtained national accreditation at a rate of 57%, and 12 programs received international accreditation at a rate of 21% of the total programs eligible for accreditation. Additionally, 5 graduate programs – including a doctoral program – received national accreditation at a rate of 12%, and 6 programs – including five medical fellowships – received international accreditation at a rate of 14% of the total eligible programs, enhancing the reliability of the programs and solidifying the university's position as an educational institution with global standards.