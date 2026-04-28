The police in the Makkah region arrested a resident of Yemeni nationality for committing fraud by publishing fake and misleading advertisements for entry permits to the holy capital through social media. He has been detained, and legal actions have been taken against him, with his case referred to the public prosecution.

The public security authorities urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj and to report any violations via the number (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.