The Attorney General, Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yusuf, received today at the Public Prosecution headquarters, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh.

During the reception, they discussed ways to cooperate and develop integrated work between the two entities, particularly in awareness-raising aspects and enhancing community awareness, as well as addressing the strengthening of joint efforts to support legal awareness and intellectual security within the framework of integration between government entities to serve the public interest.