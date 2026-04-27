استقبل النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، في مقر النيابة العامة اليوم، وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ.

وبحثا خلال الاستقبال سبل التعاون وتطوير العمل التكاملي بين الجهتين، خصوصاً في الجوانب التوعوية وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي، إلى جانب تناول تعزيز العمل المشترك لدعم الوعي النظامي والأمن الفكري في إطار التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية لخدمة المصلحة العامة.