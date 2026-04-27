تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية (مسام) لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام خلال الأسبوع الرابع من شهر أبريل، من انتزاع 1273 لغماً في مختلف مناطق اليمن، منها 105 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و3 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و1157 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و8 عبوات ناسفة.
ونزع فريق «مسام» في محافظة عدن ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة بمديرية خور مكسر، و247 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية عدن، وبمديرية قعطبة بمحافظة الضالع تم نزع لغمين مضادين للأفراد، ونزع الفريق في مديرية حيس بمحافظة الحديدة ذخيرتين غير منفجرتين.
وفي مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت تم نزع لغمين مضادين للدبابات، و162 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و4 عبوات ناسفة، وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة تم نزع لغم واحد مضاد للأفراد، و93 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و353 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و3 عبوات ناسفة، وفي مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج تم نزع 6 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، وذخيرتين غير منفجرتين.
وفي مديرية مأرب بمحافظة مأرب نزع الفريق 350 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وبمديرية عين بمحافظة شبوة تم نزع 4 ذخائر غير منفجرة، وفي محافظة تعز تم نزع لغمين مضادين للدبابات بمديرية المخاء، ولغمين مضادين للدبابات و23 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية ذباب، و13 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وعبوة ناسفة واحدة بمديرية صلوح.
وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة خلال شهر أبريل حتى الآن إلى 5818 لغماً، ومنذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى 557007 ألغام، بعد أن زُرعت عشوائياً في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.
وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يُعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's (Masam) project to clear Yemeni lands from mines managed to remove 1,273 mines in various regions of Yemen during the fourth week of April, including 105 anti-tank mines, 3 anti-personnel mines, 1,157 unexploded ordnance, and 8 explosive devices.
The Masam team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Khawr Maksar district of Aden, and 247 unexploded ordnance in the city of Aden. In the Qatabah district of Al-Dhale'e governorate, two anti-personnel mines were removed, and in the Hays district of Al-Hudaydah governorate, two unexploded ordnance were removed.
In the Mukalla district of Hadhramaut governorate, two anti-tank mines, 162 unexploded ordnance, and 4 explosive devices were removed. In the Midi district of Hajjah governorate, one anti-personnel mine, 93 anti-tank mines, 353 unexploded ordnance, and 3 explosive devices were removed. In the Al-Mudharabah district of Lahij governorate, 6 anti-tank mines and 2 unexploded ordnance were removed.
In the Marib district of Marib governorate, the team removed 350 unexploded ordnance, and in the Ain district of Shabwa governorate, 4 unexploded ordnance were removed. In Taiz governorate, two anti-tank mines were removed in the Al-Mokha district, along with two anti-tank mines and 23 unexploded ordnance in the Dhubab district, and 13 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device in the Saluh district.
Thus, the total number of mines removed in April so far has reached 5,818, and since the beginning of the Masam project, it has reached 557,007 mines, which were randomly planted across various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its efforts through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to clear Yemeni lands from mines, as part of a project that enhances the safety of civilians and contributes to enabling the Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.