The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's (Masam) project to clear Yemeni lands from mines managed to remove 1,273 mines in various regions of Yemen during the fourth week of April, including 105 anti-tank mines, 3 anti-personnel mines, 1,157 unexploded ordnance, and 8 explosive devices.

The Masam team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Khawr Maksar district of Aden, and 247 unexploded ordnance in the city of Aden. In the Qatabah district of Al-Dhale'e governorate, two anti-personnel mines were removed, and in the Hays district of Al-Hudaydah governorate, two unexploded ordnance were removed.

In the Mukalla district of Hadhramaut governorate, two anti-tank mines, 162 unexploded ordnance, and 4 explosive devices were removed. In the Midi district of Hajjah governorate, one anti-personnel mine, 93 anti-tank mines, 353 unexploded ordnance, and 3 explosive devices were removed. In the Al-Mudharabah district of Lahij governorate, 6 anti-tank mines and 2 unexploded ordnance were removed.

In the Marib district of Marib governorate, the team removed 350 unexploded ordnance, and in the Ain district of Shabwa governorate, 4 unexploded ordnance were removed. In Taiz governorate, two anti-tank mines were removed in the Al-Mokha district, along with two anti-tank mines and 23 unexploded ordnance in the Dhubab district, and 13 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device in the Saluh district.

Thus, the total number of mines removed in April so far has reached 5,818, and since the beginning of the Masam project, it has reached 557,007 mines, which were randomly planted across various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its efforts through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to clear Yemeni lands from mines, as part of a project that enhances the safety of civilians and contributes to enabling the Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.