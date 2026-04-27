تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية (مسام) لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام خلال الأسبوع الرابع من شهر أبريل، من انتزاع 1273 لغماً في مختلف مناطق اليمن، منها 105 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و3 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و1157 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و8 عبوات ناسفة.

ونزع فريق «مسام» في محافظة عدن ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة بمديرية خور مكسر، و247 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية عدن، وبمديرية قعطبة بمحافظة الضالع تم نزع لغمين مضادين للأفراد، ونزع الفريق في مديرية حيس بمحافظة الحديدة ذخيرتين غير منفجرتين.

وفي مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت تم نزع لغمين مضادين للدبابات، و162 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و4 عبوات ناسفة، وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة تم نزع لغم واحد مضاد للأفراد، و93 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و353 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و3 عبوات ناسفة، وفي مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج تم نزع 6 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، وذخيرتين غير منفجرتين.

وفي مديرية مأرب بمحافظة مأرب نزع الفريق 350 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وبمديرية عين بمحافظة شبوة تم نزع 4 ذخائر غير منفجرة، وفي محافظة تعز تم نزع لغمين مضادين للدبابات بمديرية المخاء، ولغمين مضادين للدبابات و23 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية ذباب، و13 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وعبوة ناسفة واحدة بمديرية صلوح.

وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة خلال شهر أبريل حتى الآن إلى 5818 لغماً، ومنذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى 557007 ألغام، بعد أن زُرعت عشوائياً في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.

وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يُعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.