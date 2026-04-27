وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 1521 سلة غذائية على الفئات المحتاجة في محافظة اللاذقية بالجمهورية العربية السورية، استفادت منها 1521 أسرة، ضمن المساعدات السعودية المقدمة للشعب السوري الشقيق.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار سلسلة المشاريع الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة لمساعدة الشعب السوري الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.