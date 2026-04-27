وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 1521 سلة غذائية على الفئات المحتاجة في محافظة اللاذقية بالجمهورية العربية السورية، استفادت منها 1521 أسرة، ضمن المساعدات السعودية المقدمة للشعب السوري الشقيق.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار سلسلة المشاريع الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة لمساعدة الشعب السوري الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,521 food baskets to needy groups in the Latakia Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, benefiting 1,521 families, as part of the Saudi assistance provided to the brotherly Syrian people.
This comes as part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects that the Kingdom offers through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the brotherly Syrian people and alleviate their suffering.