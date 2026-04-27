The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,521 food baskets to needy groups in the Latakia Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, benefiting 1,521 families, as part of the Saudi assistance provided to the brotherly Syrian people.

This comes as part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects that the Kingdom offers through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the brotherly Syrian people and alleviate their suffering.