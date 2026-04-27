وزّع المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 24500 وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 24500 فرد، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لمواقف المملكة الثابتة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في مختلف الأزمات والمحن.