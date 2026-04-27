وزّع المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 24500 وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 24500 فرد، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.
ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لمواقف المملكة الثابتة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في مختلف الأزمات والمحن.
The central kitchen affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 24,500 hot meals to the most needy groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip, benefiting 24,500 individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.
This comes as an extension of the Kingdom's steadfast positions through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support the brotherly Palestinian people in various crises and hardships.