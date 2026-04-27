The central kitchen affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 24,500 hot meals to the most needy groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip, benefiting 24,500 individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.

This comes as an extension of the Kingdom's steadfast positions through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support the brotherly Palestinian people in various crises and hardships.