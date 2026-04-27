برئاسة الصمعاني.. مجلس أمناء «شمل» يناقش تطوير الخدمات وتعزيز استدامتها

The Board of Trustees of the Shaml Charitable Foundation, which is under the technical supervision of the Ministry of Justice, recently held its fourth meeting of its first term, chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, with the participation of the board members.



Minister Al-Samaani emphasized the importance of continuing to develop institutional performance and enhancing work efficiency; this will improve service quality and contribute to achieving the goals of "Shaml," in support of family stability and the protection of children's rights, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The council reviewed ways to enhance the services of "Shaml" centers, which provide services through more than 37 centers across various regions of the Kingdom, by implementing visitation and custody rulings, and providing a safe environment that preserves the child's privacy, in addition to offering psychological and social support, and contributing to reconciliation between separated families.

الدكتور وليد الصمعاني.

The number of beneficiaries of the foundation's services during 2025 reached more than 33,000 beneficiaries, reflecting the expanding impact that the centers provide in this field.



The council also discussed plans to enhance operational and financial sustainability, ensuring the continuity of services and improving their efficiency, while maximizing their community impact.