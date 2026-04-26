The Hajj security forces apprehended an Egyptian national for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting other individuals of the same nationality through secret compartments inside a goods transport vehicle, and attempting to enter the holy capital and remain there without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violations expose offenders to legal penalties.

It also called for reporting violators by contacting the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.