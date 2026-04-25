أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد عبارات الإدانة والاستنكار الهجمات الغادرة التي استهدفت مراكز حدودية في دولة الكويت قادمة من العراق بواسطة طائرات مسيرة.


وأكّد البديوي، أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات الغاشمة القادمة من العراق، تشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا لمبادئ حسن الجوار وجميع القوانين والأعراف الدولية.

كما أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون عن تضامن مجلس التعاون الكامل مع دولة الكويت، ودعمها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.