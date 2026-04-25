The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, condemned in the strongest terms the treacherous attacks targeting border centers in the State of Kuwait coming from Iraq via drones.



Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the continuation of these brutal assaults from Iraq constitutes a blatant violation of the principles of good neighborliness and all international laws and norms.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council also expressed the Council's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures it takes to maintain its sovereignty, security, and stability.