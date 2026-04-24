The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the Al-Haditha border crossing managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 154,108 pills of "amphetamine" (captagon), which were found hidden in one of the shipments coming to the Kingdom through the crossing.

The spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that a shipment consisting of tents was received, and when it underwent customs procedures and was inspected using security technologies and live means, that quantity of pills was discovered hidden inside the shipment.

Al-Harbi added that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of those receiving the seized items inside the Kingdom, where five individuals were apprehended.

The spokesperson for the authority confirmed that "ZATCA" is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports through all its customs outlets, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such harmful substances and other prohibited items.

Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.