تفاعلت حسابات عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مع مقالة الدكتور عبدالله السفياني، حول أطروحات عرّاب الحداثة العربية (أدونيس) الواردة في حواره مع بودكاست (سؤال مشروع) التي انتقد فيها تصريحات لصاحب (الثابت والمتحوّل) وعنون المقالة بـ(من «الهدم» إلى صرخة «المعيار».. أدونيس في مواجهة أدونيس) ونشرها على حسابه على منصة (x) ومما جاء فيها: أطل علينا «الأب الروحي» للحداثة العربية (أدونيس) في مراجعة نقدية -عبر سلسلة بودكاست مطولة- تبدو في ظاهرها «تصحيحية»؛ إلا أنها في عمقها الحجاجي تضع مشروعه بالكامل على مشرحة المساءلة. وقال: يصرّح بمرارة عن وجود «نوع من الفلتان.. والفوضى غير المقبولة على الإطلاق في تجربة قصيدة النثر»، علماً بأنه هو من وضع مع غيره حجر الأساس لهذا الفلتان حين أعلن في «الثابت والمتحول» أن «الابتكار هدم بالضرورة، وأنه تجاوز للسنن»، إلى آخر ما جاءت به المقالة من استدراكات تحفظيّة على صاحب ( مفرد بصيغة الجمع).

وذهب إلى أن أدونيس «المتأخر» يحاول استعادة «الثابت» (القواعد والمبادئ) لمواجهة «المتحول» الذي خرج عن السيطرة.

ويرى السفياني أن الانخراط في سلك الحداثة وتيارها يعني لدى الكثيرين ضرورة التجريب وفتح الباب على مصراعيه دون قيود وضوابط ومعايير نقدية، وأدى ذلك لاحقاً إلى إنتاج نماذج في غاية السوء انتشرت عبر الصحف والمجلات الشعرية.

فيما جاء ردّ الشاعر أدونيس لـ«عكاظ» مقتضباً، إذ قال: «كاتب هذه المقالة لا يعرف يقرأ»، وأنا احترم وجهات النظر مهما كانت متناقضة، ولا أرى مشكلة في تباين الآراء.