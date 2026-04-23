The accounts of several social media influencers interacted with Dr. Abdullah Al-Sufyani's article regarding the propositions of the godfather of Arab modernity (Adonis) mentioned in his interview with the podcast (Sual Mashrou) where he criticized statements made by the author of (The Fixed and the Mutable). He titled the article (From "Destruction" to the Cry of "The Standard".. Adonis Facing Adonis) and published it on his account on the (x) platform. Among the points made in the article: The "spiritual father" of Arab modernity (Adonis) presented a critical review - through an extensive podcast series - that appears on the surface to be "corrective"; however, at its core, it places his entire project on the dissection table of accountability. He stated: He bitterly declares the existence of "a kind of chaos... and an absolutely unacceptable disorder in the experience of prose poetry," knowing that he was one of those who laid the foundation for this chaos when he announced in "The Fixed and the Mutable" that "innovation is necessarily destruction, and it is a transcendence of the norms," among other reservations mentioned in the article regarding the author of (Singular in the Plural Form).

He went on to say that the "late" Adonis is trying to restore the "fixed" (the rules and principles) to confront the "mutable" that has gone out of control.

Al-Sufyani believes that engaging in the realm of modernity and its current trends means, for many, the necessity of experimentation and opening the door wide without constraints, controls, or critical standards, which later led to the production of extremely poor models that spread through newspapers and poetry magazines.

Meanwhile, Adonis's response to "Okaz" was brief, stating: "The writer of this article does not know how to read," and I respect differing viewpoints, no matter how contradictory they may be, and I see no problem in the diversity of opinions.