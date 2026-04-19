العيسى يدشِّن من ماليزيا المجلس العالمي للإعجاز العلمي في القرآن والسُّنة

In the presence of international scholars, ministerial figures, and university presidents, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, inaugurated the World Council for Scientific Miracles in the Quran and Sunnah, and sponsored the closing ceremony of the "Science and Faith" program and competition, which are affiliated with the League, in the Malaysian capital of "Kuala Lumpur."

The Kingdom of "Malaysia" hosted these two international events, stemming from the partnership between it and the League in supporting relevant Islamic work, which was strengthened today by the signing of 7 agreements between the League and several Malaysian governmental and civil entities, including universities, institutes, and research centers.

The ceremony featured a visual presentation about the "Science and Faith" program and competition, and the announcement of the League's international awards.