بحضور علماء دوليين، وشخصيات وزارية، ورؤساء جامعات، دشَّنَ الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى المجلسَ العالميَّ للإعجازِ العلميِّ في القرآنِ والسُّنَّة، ورعى الحفلَ الختاميَّ لبرنامجِ ومسابقةِ «العِلم والإيمان»، التّابِعَيْن للرابطة، وذلك في العاصمة الماليزيةِ «كوالالمبور».

العيسى يدشِّن من ماليزيا المجلس العالمي للإعجاز العلمي في القرآن والسُّنة

وقد استضافت مملكةُ «ماليزيا» هاتين الفعاليتين الدوليتين؛ انطلاقًا من الشراكة بينها وبين الرابطة في دعم العمل الإسلاميّ -ذي الصِّلة- الذي عُزِّزَ -هذا اليوم- بتوقيع 7 اتفاقيات بين الرابطة وعددٍ من الجهات الماليزية الحكومية والأهلية، من بينها جامعات ومعاهد ومراكز أبحاث.

العيسى يدشِّن من ماليزيا المجلس العالمي للإعجاز العلمي في القرآن والسُّنة

وشهد الحفل عرضًا مرئيًّا عن برنامج ومسابقة «العلم والإيمان»، والإعلان عن الجوائز الدولية للرابطة.