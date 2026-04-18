The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, conducted in all regions of the Kingdom, from 21 to 27 / 10 / 1447 AH corresponding to 9 to 15 / 4 / 2026 AD, resulted in the following outcomes:

First: The total number of violators apprehended during the joint security field campaigns across all regions of the Kingdom reached 14,487 violators, including 7,911 violators of the residency system, 3,588 violators of border security regulations, and 2,988 violators of labor laws.



Second: The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was 1,382, of whom 38% were of Yemeni nationality, 61% were of Ethiopian nationality, and 1% were of other nationalities. Additionally, 43 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.

Third: A total of 23 individuals involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as concealing them, were apprehended.

Fourth: The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures is 39,258 violators, including 35,460 men and 3,798 women.

Fifth: A total of 21,127 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 11,240 violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and 12,554 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to publicizing their actions. It clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust. The Ministry urged reporting any violations to the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and to 999 and 996 in the other regions of the Kingdom.