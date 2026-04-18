أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 21 حتى 27 / 10 / 1447هـ الموافق من 9 حتى 15 / 4 / 2026م عن النتائج التالية:

أولاً: بلغ إجمالي المخالفين الذين تم ضبطهم بالحملات الميدانية الأمنية المشتركة في مناطق المملكة كافة 14,487 مخالفاً، منهم 7,911 مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و3,588 مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و2,988 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.

ثانياً: بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1,382 شخصاً 38% منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و61% إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى 01%، كما تم ضبط 43 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.

ثالثاً: تم ضبط 23 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.

رابعاً: بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة 39,258 وافداً مخالفاً، منهم 35,460 رجلاً، و3,798 امرأة.

خامساً: تمّت إحالة 21,127 مخالفاً لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة 11,240 مخالفاً لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل 12,554 مخالفاً.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات مخالفة على الرقم 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و999 و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة.