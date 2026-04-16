The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's welcome to the announcement by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, regarding the ceasefire in brotherly Lebanon, and appreciated the significant positive role played by the President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese government headed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom reaffirms its support for the Lebanese state in asserting its sovereignty, limiting arms to the state and its legitimate institutions, the reform steps it has taken, and its efforts to preserve Lebanon's resources and the safety and unity of its territory."