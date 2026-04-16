أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة بإعلان رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان الشقيق، وتثمينها الدور الإيجابي الكبير الذي قام به رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية جوزيف عون، والحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء نواف سلام، ورئيس البرلمان نبيه بري.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «المملكة تجدد التأكيد على وقوفها إلى جانب الدولة اللبنانية في بسط السيادة وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية، والخطوات الإصلاحية التي اتخذتها، ومساعيها للحفاظ على مقدرات لبنان وسلامة ووحدة أراضيه».