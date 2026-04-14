Sources from "Okaz" revealed that the new enforcement system approved by the Council of Ministers emphasized that there is no imprisonment merely for debt, and that enforcement is directed towards assets rather than individuals. Legal sources stated that the previous enforcement system consisted of 98 legal articles that were amended through additions and deletions.

Specialists welcomed the new system, which prevents the imprisonment of debtors and protects the financial rights of the parties involved. Legal experts told "Okaz" that enforcement courts are beginning to implement the enforcement system, including executive bonds, disclosure of assets, assets subject to enforcement, precautionary seizure, enforcement procedures, executive seizure, sale of seized assets, distribution of enforcement proceeds, seizure of what the debtor has with others, direct enforcement, enforcement in personal status matters, and insolvency according to the enforcement system in effect prior to the issuance of the new system.