كشفت مصادر «عكاظ» أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد الذي وافق عليه مجلس الوزراء شدد على أنه لا سجن لمجرد الدين.. وأن التنفيذ يتجه نحو الأموال لا الأشخاص. وقالت مصادر قانونية إن نظام التنفيذ السابق كان يتكون من 98 مادة قانونية جرى التعديل عليه بالحذف والإضافة.

ورحب مختصون بالنظام الجديد الذي يمنع سجن المدين ويحمي حقوق الأطراف مالياً. وقال قانونيون لـ«عكاظ» إن محاكم التنفيذ تباشر تطبيق نظام التنفيذ ومنه السندات التنفيذية، والإفصاح عن الأموال، والأموال محل التنفيذ، والحجز التحفظي، وإجراءات التنفيذ، والحجز التنفيذي، وبيع المال المحجوز، وتوزيع حصيلة التنفيذ، وحجز ما للمدين لدى الغير، والتنفيذ المباشر، والتنفيذ في مسائل الأحوال الشخصية، والإعسار بحسب نظام التنفيذ المعمول به قبل صدور النظام الجديد.