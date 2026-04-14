التقت سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى كندا آمال بنت يحيى المعلمي، في مقر السفارة أمس، سفراء دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وجمهورية مصر المعتمدين لدى كندا، بحضور عميد السلك الدبلوماسي العربي.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث آخر المستجدات والتطورات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، إلى جانب تبادل وجهات النظر وتعزيز الحوار والتنسيق المشترك بين الدول المشاركة.

كما تناول اللقاء سبل توحيد الجهود وتكثيف التعاون بين البعثات الدبلوماسية الخليجية والعربية في الدولة المضيفة، بما يسهم في دعم المصالح المشتركة وتعزيز العمل الجماعي في مختلف القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.