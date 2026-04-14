The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Canada, Amal bint Yahya Al-Muallimi, met yesterday at the embassy with the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Arab Republic of Egypt accredited to Canada, in the presence of the Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps.

During the meeting, the latest developments and updates in the Middle East were discussed, along with exchanging views and enhancing dialogue and joint coordination among the participating countries.

The meeting also addressed ways to unify efforts and intensify cooperation among the Gulf and Arab diplomatic missions in the host country, contributing to supporting common interests and enhancing collective action on various issues of mutual concern.