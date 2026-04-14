أصدرت الجريدة الرسمية «الكويت اليوم» في ملحق عددها الصادر أمس (الإثنين)، مرسوماً بقانون جديد يتضمن تعديلات شاملة على قانون الجنسية الكويتية الصادر عام 1959.

ويهدف المرسوم، المكوّن من خمس مواد مع مذكرته الإيضاحية، إلى تحديث الإطار التشريعي المنظم للجنسية، بما يحقق التوازن بين حماية النسيج الوطني، ومراعاة الاعتبارات الإنسانية والاجتماعية، إلى جانب ترسيخ صلاحيات الدولة في منح الجنسية وفقدها وسحبها وإسقاطها ضمن ضوابط قانونية واضحة.

وتضمن التعديل استبدال مجموعة من المواد الأساسية في القانون، وتحديث بعض الصياغات التي لم تعد متوافقة مع الواقع التشريعي الحالي، إضافة إلى إلغاء بعض النصوص التي لم تعد هناك حاجة إليها أو التي تتعارض مع التوجهات القانونية الجديدة.

وفي تفاصيل المواد، نصت «المادة الأولى» على استبدال عدد من مواد القانون، مع إعادة تعريف الكويتي بصفة أصلية بأنه من ولد لأب كويتي بالتأسيس، سواء داخل الكويت أو خارجها، مع اعتبار الإقامة العادية للأصول ممتدة إلى الفروع، حتى في حال الإقامة خارج البلاد إذا توافرت نية العودة.

كما أوضحت «المادة السابعة» أن اكتساب الأجنبي الجنسية الكويتية لا يترتب عليه تلقائياً منح الجنسية لزوجته، بينما يُعامل أبناؤه القُصّر ككويتيين بالتجنس، مع منحهم حق اختيار جنسيتهم بعد بلوغ سن الرشد، وفق ضوابط محددة.

أما «المادة العاشرة» فقد أكدت أن المرأة الكويتية لا تفقد جنسيتها بمجرد زواجها من أجنبي، إلا إذا اكتسبت جنسية زوجها، كما نظمت حالات سحب الجنسية في ظروف محددة، أبرزها الزواج، أو استعادة الجنسية الأصلية، أو الحصول على جنسية أخرى أو جواز سفر أجنبي.

وشملت التعديلات كذلك إجازة استخدام الوسائل العلمية الحديثة، بما فيها البصمة الوراثية والبيومترية، في إجراءات فقد أو سحب أو إسقاط الجنسية، بما يعزز الدقة في تطبيق القانون.

وبحسب النص، يفقد الكويتي الجنسية في حال تجنسه طوعاً بجنسية أجنبية، كما يفقدها الأبناء القُصّر في بعض الحالات المرتبطة بجنسية الأب الجديدة، مع منحهم حق طلب الاحتفاظ بالجنسية خلال فترة محددة بعد بلوغ سن الرشد.

كما أجاز التعديل إعادة الجنسية الكويتية لمن فقدها، بمرسوم يصدر بناءً على عرض وزير الداخلية وموافقة اللجنة العليا، شريطة الإقامة المشروعة لمدة لا تقل عن سنة، والتخلي عن الجنسية الأجنبية المكتسبة.

وأكدت المذكرة الإيضاحية أن التعديلات جاءت لمواءمة القانون مع الدستور الكويتي، وتحديداً في ما يتعلق بمفهوم «الكويتي بصفة أصلية»، بما ينسجم مع النصوص الدستورية ويحقق وضوحاً أكبر في تطبيق أحكام الجنسية.