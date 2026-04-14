أصدرت الجريدة الرسمية «الكويت اليوم» في ملحق عددها الصادر أمس (الإثنين)، مرسوماً بقانون جديد يتضمن تعديلات شاملة على قانون الجنسية الكويتية الصادر عام 1959.
ويهدف المرسوم، المكوّن من خمس مواد مع مذكرته الإيضاحية، إلى تحديث الإطار التشريعي المنظم للجنسية، بما يحقق التوازن بين حماية النسيج الوطني، ومراعاة الاعتبارات الإنسانية والاجتماعية، إلى جانب ترسيخ صلاحيات الدولة في منح الجنسية وفقدها وسحبها وإسقاطها ضمن ضوابط قانونية واضحة.
وتضمن التعديل استبدال مجموعة من المواد الأساسية في القانون، وتحديث بعض الصياغات التي لم تعد متوافقة مع الواقع التشريعي الحالي، إضافة إلى إلغاء بعض النصوص التي لم تعد هناك حاجة إليها أو التي تتعارض مع التوجهات القانونية الجديدة.
وفي تفاصيل المواد، نصت «المادة الأولى» على استبدال عدد من مواد القانون، مع إعادة تعريف الكويتي بصفة أصلية بأنه من ولد لأب كويتي بالتأسيس، سواء داخل الكويت أو خارجها، مع اعتبار الإقامة العادية للأصول ممتدة إلى الفروع، حتى في حال الإقامة خارج البلاد إذا توافرت نية العودة.
كما أوضحت «المادة السابعة» أن اكتساب الأجنبي الجنسية الكويتية لا يترتب عليه تلقائياً منح الجنسية لزوجته، بينما يُعامل أبناؤه القُصّر ككويتيين بالتجنس، مع منحهم حق اختيار جنسيتهم بعد بلوغ سن الرشد، وفق ضوابط محددة.
أما «المادة العاشرة» فقد أكدت أن المرأة الكويتية لا تفقد جنسيتها بمجرد زواجها من أجنبي، إلا إذا اكتسبت جنسية زوجها، كما نظمت حالات سحب الجنسية في ظروف محددة، أبرزها الزواج، أو استعادة الجنسية الأصلية، أو الحصول على جنسية أخرى أو جواز سفر أجنبي.
وشملت التعديلات كذلك إجازة استخدام الوسائل العلمية الحديثة، بما فيها البصمة الوراثية والبيومترية، في إجراءات فقد أو سحب أو إسقاط الجنسية، بما يعزز الدقة في تطبيق القانون.
وبحسب النص، يفقد الكويتي الجنسية في حال تجنسه طوعاً بجنسية أجنبية، كما يفقدها الأبناء القُصّر في بعض الحالات المرتبطة بجنسية الأب الجديدة، مع منحهم حق طلب الاحتفاظ بالجنسية خلال فترة محددة بعد بلوغ سن الرشد.
كما أجاز التعديل إعادة الجنسية الكويتية لمن فقدها، بمرسوم يصدر بناءً على عرض وزير الداخلية وموافقة اللجنة العليا، شريطة الإقامة المشروعة لمدة لا تقل عن سنة، والتخلي عن الجنسية الأجنبية المكتسبة.
وأكدت المذكرة الإيضاحية أن التعديلات جاءت لمواءمة القانون مع الدستور الكويتي، وتحديداً في ما يتعلق بمفهوم «الكويتي بصفة أصلية»، بما ينسجم مع النصوص الدستورية ويحقق وضوحاً أكبر في تطبيق أحكام الجنسية.
The official newspaper "Kuwait Today" issued in the supplement of its edition published yesterday (Monday), a decree with a new law that includes comprehensive amendments to the Kuwaiti nationality law issued in 1959.
The decree, consisting of five articles along with its explanatory memorandum, aims to update the legislative framework governing nationality, achieving a balance between protecting the national fabric and considering humanitarian and social considerations, in addition to reinforcing the state's authority to grant, lose, withdraw, and revoke nationality within clear legal controls.
The amendment included replacing a number of essential articles in the law, updating some formulations that are no longer compatible with the current legislative reality, in addition to abolishing some texts that are no longer needed or that contradict the new legal trends.
In the details of the articles, "Article One" stipulated the replacement of several articles of the law, redefining a Kuwaiti by origin as one who is born to a Kuwaiti father by establishment, whether inside Kuwait or outside it, considering the ordinary residence of the ancestors as extended to the descendants, even if residing outside the country if there is an intention to return.
"Article Seven" clarified that acquiring Kuwaiti nationality for a foreigner does not automatically grant nationality to his wife, while his minor children are treated as Kuwaitis by naturalization, granting them the right to choose their nationality upon reaching adulthood, according to specific controls.
"Article Ten" confirmed that a Kuwaiti woman does not lose her nationality merely by marrying a foreigner, unless she acquires her husband's nationality, and it regulated cases of nationality withdrawal under specific circumstances, most notably marriage, or regaining original nationality, or obtaining another nationality or a foreign passport.
The amendments also included the allowance of using modern scientific methods, including genetic and biometric fingerprinting, in the procedures for losing, withdrawing, or revoking nationality, enhancing accuracy in the application of the law.
According to the text, a Kuwaiti loses his nationality if he voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality, and minor children lose it in some cases related to the father's new nationality, while granting them the right to request to retain their nationality within a specified period after reaching adulthood.
The amendment also allowed for the reinstatement of Kuwaiti nationality to those who have lost it, by a decree issued based on the proposal of the Minister of Interior and the approval of the Supreme Committee, provided that they have a legal residence for no less than one year and renounce the acquired foreign nationality.
The explanatory memorandum confirmed that the amendments came to align the law with the Kuwaiti constitution, specifically regarding the concept of "Kuwaiti by origin," in a manner that is consistent with constitutional texts and achieves greater clarity in the application of nationality provisions.