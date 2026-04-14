The official newspaper "Kuwait Today" issued in the supplement of its edition published yesterday (Monday), a decree with a new law that includes comprehensive amendments to the Kuwaiti nationality law issued in 1959.

The decree, consisting of five articles along with its explanatory memorandum, aims to update the legislative framework governing nationality, achieving a balance between protecting the national fabric and considering humanitarian and social considerations, in addition to reinforcing the state's authority to grant, lose, withdraw, and revoke nationality within clear legal controls.

The amendment included replacing a number of essential articles in the law, updating some formulations that are no longer compatible with the current legislative reality, in addition to abolishing some texts that are no longer needed or that contradict the new legal trends.

In the details of the articles, "Article One" stipulated the replacement of several articles of the law, redefining a Kuwaiti by origin as one who is born to a Kuwaiti father by establishment, whether inside Kuwait or outside it, considering the ordinary residence of the ancestors as extended to the descendants, even if residing outside the country if there is an intention to return.

"Article Seven" clarified that acquiring Kuwaiti nationality for a foreigner does not automatically grant nationality to his wife, while his minor children are treated as Kuwaitis by naturalization, granting them the right to choose their nationality upon reaching adulthood, according to specific controls.

"Article Ten" confirmed that a Kuwaiti woman does not lose her nationality merely by marrying a foreigner, unless she acquires her husband's nationality, and it regulated cases of nationality withdrawal under specific circumstances, most notably marriage, or regaining original nationality, or obtaining another nationality or a foreign passport.

The amendments also included the allowance of using modern scientific methods, including genetic and biometric fingerprinting, in the procedures for losing, withdrawing, or revoking nationality, enhancing accuracy in the application of the law.

According to the text, a Kuwaiti loses his nationality if he voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality, and minor children lose it in some cases related to the father's new nationality, while granting them the right to request to retain their nationality within a specified period after reaching adulthood.

The amendment also allowed for the reinstatement of Kuwaiti nationality to those who have lost it, by a decree issued based on the proposal of the Minister of Interior and the approval of the Supreme Committee, provided that they have a legal residence for no less than one year and renounce the acquired foreign nationality.

The explanatory memorandum confirmed that the amendments came to align the law with the Kuwaiti constitution, specifically regarding the concept of "Kuwaiti by origin," in a manner that is consistent with constitutional texts and achieves greater clarity in the application of nationality provisions.