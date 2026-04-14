In our daily presence on social media, we encounter many faces that judge us through clubs, and we judge them based on responses that sometimes lack respect..!

Since it is a virtual world, we suffice to neutralize these individuals with a block; to ward off their evils..!

What’s unfortunate is that there are journalists who have donned this cloak, sometimes engaging in exchanges that escalate to personal brawls..!

Dialogue is beautiful, and disagreement is even more beautiful if it follows the same direction as the disagreement between Professor Abdulrahman Al-Rashed and Professor Amr Moussa!

In sports, we claim that our spirit is sportsmanlike, but at the first intersection of interests, the other side of that spirit becomes apparent..!

My allegiance to Al-Ahli did not prevent me from fairly acknowledging Al-Nasr and adopting its issues more than its own media, but Al-Nasr's media and its fans have deviated from the path, turning Al-Ahli into an enemy rather than a competitor, which is strange and odd..!

Al-Ahli possesses the wisdom that allows it, even when subjected to insults, to ignore and focus on its own issues without touching others..!

Unfortunately, I say it honestly, Al-Nasr is media-kidnapped by some people who trade in Al-Nasr by fabricating media battles, some of which, if not all, are manufactured..!

I respect disagreement, and I appreciate defending rights as long as it comes from those who are knowledgeable and aware of them.

It won’t annoy me if Al-Nasr wins the league like it will annoy those who trade in Al-Nasr when Al-Ahli or Al-Hilal wins, and here the difference appears, and the traders I mean are known to my colleague Saud Al-Sarami, may God forgive him..!

I see no problem in loving your club and defending it, but on the condition that you place every word in its correct context.

The traders in Al-Nasr are exposed, but when will the Al-Nasr fans discover these traders..?!

This is the question.