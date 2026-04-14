In an unprecedented escalation that mixed politics with personal controversy, the son of the Ugandan president, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, sparked a sharp diplomatic crisis with Turkey after demanding Ankara pay one billion dollars, accompanied by a shocking request to "marry the most beautiful woman in the country," which triggered a wave of widespread criticism both domestically and internationally.

Financial Demands... and a Threat to Close the Embassy

The crisis began with a series of posts by the Ugandan general on the platform "X," in which he asserted that his country deserves a "financial return" for its security role in the region, especially in Somalia, where Ugandan forces participate in African Union missions to combat Al-Shabaab.

Kainerugaba hinted at escalatory measures, the most notable being the closure of the Turkish embassy in Kampala within 30 days if Ankara does not respond to the demand for one billion dollars, stating sharply: "Either they pay us, or we will close their embassy."

"The Bride"... A Request that Sparks Anger

However, the most controversial statement was not financial but personal, as the Ugandan general demanded Turkey "hand over the most beautiful woman in the country" for marriage, in a move described as unprecedented in diplomatic norms, and it sparked a wave of outrage on social media platforms.

He later hurried to delete these statements, but their repercussions continued to ignite discussions about the limits of official discourse and political responsibility.

Security Background... and Intertwined Interests

The Ugandan official links his demands to what he described as his country's "pivotal security role," pointing out that Turkey benefits economically from strategic projects in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which include ports and airports, while Uganda has been bearing the security burden for years.

This assertion opened the door to questions about the nature of the relationship between security and investment in the Horn of Africa, and the limits of burden-sharing among the active countries in the region.

Controversial Precedents

This is not the first time Kainerugaba has stirred controversy with unconventional statements; in 2022, he previously offered 100 cows of the "Ankole" breed in exchange for marrying Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a statement that at the time sparked a wave of ridicule and international criticism.

Kampala Calms... and Sticks to Partnership

In contrast, Uganda attempted to contain the crisis through its first official comment, where its permanent representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, confirmed that the general's statements reflect "dissatisfaction" with some unresolved issues, but they do not necessarily mean the collapse of relations.

He emphasized that his country places great importance on its partnership with Turkey, adding: "This will not be at the expense of our sovereignty," referring to Kampala's commitment to its national interests.

Possible Negotiations... and Double Messages

Despite the threatening tone, Uganda expressed its readiness to enter into negotiations based on "goodwill," in an attempt to contain the tension and avoid diplomatic escalation.

Ayebare confirmed that "there is no need to panic at this time," in a calming message that reflects Kampala's efforts to balance media escalation while maintaining communication lines with Ankara.