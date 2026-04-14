في تصعيد غير مسبوق خلط بين السياسة والجدل الشخصي، فجّر نجل الرئيس الأوغندي قائد القوات الدفاعية الجنرال موهوزي كاينيروغابا أزمة دبلوماسية حادة مع تركيا، بعد مطالبته أنقرة بدفع مليار دولار، مرفقاً ذلك بطلب صادم تمثل في «الزواج من أجمل امرأة في البلاد»، ما أثار موجة انتقادات واسعة داخلياً وخارجياً.
مطالب مالية.. وتهديد بإغلاق السفارة
بدأت الأزمة بسلسلة منشورات للجنرال الأوغندي عبر منصة «إكس»، أكد فيها أن بلاده تستحق «عائداً مالياً» نظير دورها الأمني في المنطقة، خصوصاً في الصومال، حيث تشارك القوات الأوغندية ضمن بعثات الاتحاد الإفريقي لمكافحة حركة الشباب.
ولوّح كاينيروغابا بإجراءات تصعيدية، أبرزها إغلاق السفارة التركية في كمبالا خلال 30 يوماً، في حال عدم استجابة أنقرة لمطلب دفع مليار دولار، قائلاً بلهجة حادة: «إما أن يدفعوا لنا، أو سنغلق سفارتهم».
«العروس».. طلب يفجّر الغضب
لكن التصريح الأكثر إثارة للجدل لم يكن مالياً، بل شخصياً، إذ طالب الجنرال الأوغندي تركيا بـ«تسليمه أجمل امرأة في البلاد» للزواج منها، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها غير مسبوقة في الأعراف الدبلوماسية، وأثارت موجة استياء عارمة على منصات التواصل.
وسارع لاحقاً إلى حذف هذه التصريحات، إلا أن تداعياتها استمرت في إشعال النقاشات حول حدود الخطاب الرسمي والمسؤولية السياسية.
خلفية أمنية.. ومصالح متشابكة
يربط المسؤول الأوغندي مطالبه بما وصفه بـ«الدور الأمني المحوري» لبلاده، مشيراً إلى أن تركيا تستفيد اقتصادياً من مشاريع إستراتيجية في العاصمة الصومالية مقديشو، تشمل الموانئ والمطارات، في وقت تتحمل فيه أوغندا العبء الأمني منذ سنوات.
هذا الطرح فتح باب التساؤلات حول طبيعة العلاقة بين الأمن والاستثمار في القرن الإفريقي، وحدود تقاسم الأعباء بين الدول الفاعلة في المنطقة.
سوابق مثيرة للجدل
ليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يثير فيها كاينيروغابا الجدل بتصريحات غير تقليدية، إذ سبق أن عرض عام 2022 تقديم 100 بقرة من سلالة «أنكولي» مقابل الزواج من رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني، في تصريح أثار حينها موجة سخرية وانتقادات دولية.
كمبالا تهدئ.. وتتمسك بالشراكة
في المقابل، حاولت أوغندا احتواء الأزمة عبر أول تعليق رسمي، حيث أكد مندوبها الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة أدونيا أيباري أن تصريحات الجنرال تعكس «عدم رضا» عن بعض الملفات العالقة، لكنها لا تعني بالضرورة انهيار العلاقات.
وشدد على أن بلاده تولي أهمية كبيرة لشراكتها مع تركيا، مضيفاً: «لن يكون ذلك على حساب سيادتنا»، في إشارة إلى تمسك كمبالا بمصالحها الوطنية.
مفاوضات محتملة.. ورسائل مزدوجة
ورغم لهجة التهديد، أبدت أوغندا استعدادها للدخول في مفاوضات قائمة على «حسن النية»، في محاولة لاحتواء التوتر وتجنب التصعيد الدبلوماسي.
وأكد أيباري أن «لا داعي للذعر في الوقت الراهن»، في رسالة تهدئة تعكس سعي كمبالا للموازنة بين التصعيد الإعلامي والحفاظ على خيوط التواصل مع أنقرة.
In an unprecedented escalation that mixed politics with personal controversy, the son of the Ugandan president, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, sparked a sharp diplomatic crisis with Turkey after demanding Ankara pay one billion dollars, accompanied by a shocking request to "marry the most beautiful woman in the country," which triggered a wave of widespread criticism both domestically and internationally.
Financial Demands... and a Threat to Close the Embassy
The crisis began with a series of posts by the Ugandan general on the platform "X," in which he asserted that his country deserves a "financial return" for its security role in the region, especially in Somalia, where Ugandan forces participate in African Union missions to combat Al-Shabaab.
Kainerugaba hinted at escalatory measures, the most notable being the closure of the Turkish embassy in Kampala within 30 days if Ankara does not respond to the demand for one billion dollars, stating sharply: "Either they pay us, or we will close their embassy."
"The Bride"... A Request that Sparks Anger
However, the most controversial statement was not financial but personal, as the Ugandan general demanded Turkey "hand over the most beautiful woman in the country" for marriage, in a move described as unprecedented in diplomatic norms, and it sparked a wave of outrage on social media platforms.
He later hurried to delete these statements, but their repercussions continued to ignite discussions about the limits of official discourse and political responsibility.
Security Background... and Intertwined Interests
The Ugandan official links his demands to what he described as his country's "pivotal security role," pointing out that Turkey benefits economically from strategic projects in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which include ports and airports, while Uganda has been bearing the security burden for years.
This assertion opened the door to questions about the nature of the relationship between security and investment in the Horn of Africa, and the limits of burden-sharing among the active countries in the region.
Controversial Precedents
This is not the first time Kainerugaba has stirred controversy with unconventional statements; in 2022, he previously offered 100 cows of the "Ankole" breed in exchange for marrying Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a statement that at the time sparked a wave of ridicule and international criticism.
Kampala Calms... and Sticks to Partnership
In contrast, Uganda attempted to contain the crisis through its first official comment, where its permanent representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, confirmed that the general's statements reflect "dissatisfaction" with some unresolved issues, but they do not necessarily mean the collapse of relations.
He emphasized that his country places great importance on its partnership with Turkey, adding: "This will not be at the expense of our sovereignty," referring to Kampala's commitment to its national interests.
Possible Negotiations... and Double Messages
Despite the threatening tone, Uganda expressed its readiness to enter into negotiations based on "goodwill," in an attempt to contain the tension and avoid diplomatic escalation.
Ayebare confirmed that "there is no need to panic at this time," in a calming message that reflects Kampala's efforts to balance media escalation while maintaining communication lines with Ankara.