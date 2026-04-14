في تصعيد غير مسبوق خلط بين السياسة والجدل الشخصي، فجّر نجل الرئيس الأوغندي قائد القوات الدفاعية الجنرال موهوزي كاينيروغابا أزمة دبلوماسية حادة مع تركيا، بعد مطالبته أنقرة بدفع مليار دولار، مرفقاً ذلك بطلب صادم تمثل في «الزواج من أجمل امرأة في البلاد»، ما أثار موجة انتقادات واسعة داخلياً وخارجياً.

مطالب مالية.. وتهديد بإغلاق السفارة

بدأت الأزمة بسلسلة منشورات للجنرال الأوغندي عبر منصة «إكس»، أكد فيها أن بلاده تستحق «عائداً مالياً» نظير دورها الأمني في المنطقة، خصوصاً في الصومال، حيث تشارك القوات الأوغندية ضمن بعثات الاتحاد الإفريقي لمكافحة حركة الشباب.

ولوّح كاينيروغابا بإجراءات تصعيدية، أبرزها إغلاق السفارة التركية في كمبالا خلال 30 يوماً، في حال عدم استجابة أنقرة لمطلب دفع مليار دولار، قائلاً بلهجة حادة: «إما أن يدفعوا لنا، أو سنغلق سفارتهم».

«العروس».. طلب يفجّر الغضب

لكن التصريح الأكثر إثارة للجدل لم يكن مالياً، بل شخصياً، إذ طالب الجنرال الأوغندي تركيا بـ«تسليمه أجمل امرأة في البلاد» للزواج منها، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها غير مسبوقة في الأعراف الدبلوماسية، وأثارت موجة استياء عارمة على منصات التواصل.

وسارع لاحقاً إلى حذف هذه التصريحات، إلا أن تداعياتها استمرت في إشعال النقاشات حول حدود الخطاب الرسمي والمسؤولية السياسية.

خلفية أمنية.. ومصالح متشابكة

يربط المسؤول الأوغندي مطالبه بما وصفه بـ«الدور الأمني المحوري» لبلاده، مشيراً إلى أن تركيا تستفيد اقتصادياً من مشاريع إستراتيجية في العاصمة الصومالية مقديشو، تشمل الموانئ والمطارات، في وقت تتحمل فيه أوغندا العبء الأمني منذ سنوات.

هذا الطرح فتح باب التساؤلات حول طبيعة العلاقة بين الأمن والاستثمار في القرن الإفريقي، وحدود تقاسم الأعباء بين الدول الفاعلة في المنطقة.

سوابق مثيرة للجدل

ليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يثير فيها كاينيروغابا الجدل بتصريحات غير تقليدية، إذ سبق أن عرض عام 2022 تقديم 100 بقرة من سلالة «أنكولي» مقابل الزواج من رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني، في تصريح أثار حينها موجة سخرية وانتقادات دولية.

كمبالا تهدئ.. وتتمسك بالشراكة

في المقابل، حاولت أوغندا احتواء الأزمة عبر أول تعليق رسمي، حيث أكد مندوبها الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة أدونيا أيباري أن تصريحات الجنرال تعكس «عدم رضا» عن بعض الملفات العالقة، لكنها لا تعني بالضرورة انهيار العلاقات.

وشدد على أن بلاده تولي أهمية كبيرة لشراكتها مع تركيا، مضيفاً: «لن يكون ذلك على حساب سيادتنا»، في إشارة إلى تمسك كمبالا بمصالحها الوطنية.

مفاوضات محتملة.. ورسائل مزدوجة

ورغم لهجة التهديد، أبدت أوغندا استعدادها للدخول في مفاوضات قائمة على «حسن النية»، في محاولة لاحتواء التوتر وتجنب التصعيد الدبلوماسي.

وأكد أيباري أن «لا داعي للذعر في الوقت الراهن»، في رسالة تهدئة تعكس سعي كمبالا للموازنة بين التصعيد الإعلامي والحفاظ على خيوط التواصل مع أنقرة.