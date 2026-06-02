استقبل نائب أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز، بقاعة الاستقبالات الرئيسية بالإمارة، اليوم، وكلاء الإمارة، ومديري العموم، ورؤساء الأقسام، ومنسوبي الإمارة، الذين قدموا التهنئة لسموه بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك. وبادل نائب أمير المنطقة الجميع التهنئة بهذه المناسبة، ناقلاً لهم تهاني وتحيات أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، سائلاً المولى القدير أن يعيده على الجميع بالخير والبركات.

ونوه نائب أمير منطقة تبوك بالنجاح الكبير الذي تحقق في موسم حج هذا العام بفضل الله ثم بما وفرته القيادة من إمكانات وخدمات متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن، مشيداً بجهود العاملين والعاملات بمدينة الحجاج بمنفذ حالة عمار من مختلف القطاعات، وكذلك المتطوعين والمتطوعات، معرباً عن فخره واعتزازه بما يقدمونه من أعمال جليلة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن القادمين عبر منفذ حالة عمار‏، داعياً في ختام اللقاء، المولى القدير أن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها ورخاءها في ظل القيادة الحكيمة.