The Deputy Emir of the Tabuk Region, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah Al-Faisal Al-Abdulaziz, received today in the main reception hall of the emirate the deputy emirs, general directors, department heads, and staff of the emirate, who came to congratulate him on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The Deputy Emir reciprocated the congratulations to everyone on this occasion, conveying the greetings and best wishes of the Emir of Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and asking the Almighty to bring it back to everyone with goodness and blessings.

The Deputy Emir of Tabuk Region praised the great success achieved during this year's Hajj season, thanks to God and the comprehensive services and facilities provided by the leadership for the guests of الرحمن. He commended the efforts of the workers and staff at the Pilgrims' City at the Al-Hala Ammar crossing from various sectors, as well as the volunteers, expressing his pride and appreciation for their noble work in serving the guests of الرحمن arriving through the Al-Hala Ammar crossing. At the end of the meeting, he prayed to the Almighty to maintain the security, dignity, and prosperity of our country under wise leadership.