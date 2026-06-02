استقبل وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، اليوم، قيادات الوزارة ومنسوبيها؛ لتبادل التهاني بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك.

وبادل الجميع التهاني بهذه المناسبة، سائلاً الله عز وجل أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، ومن الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.

كما أشاد بجهود منسوبي الوزارة، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة العمل بروح الفريق الواحد؛ بما يسهم في تطوير المنظومة العدلية ورفع كفاءة خدماتها.