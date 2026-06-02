The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, received today the leadership and staff of the ministry to exchange congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Everyone exchanged greetings on this occasion, asking Allah Almighty to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims and the good deeds of everyone, and to maintain the security, stability, and prosperity of the Kingdom.

He also praised the efforts of the ministry's staff, emphasizing the importance of continuing to work with a spirit of teamwork to contribute to the development of the judicial system and enhance the efficiency of its services.