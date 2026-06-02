مع انتهاء الحجاج من أداء مناسك الحج وبدء توافدهم إلى المدينة المنورة، تظل طيبة الطيبة بعد الحج محطة إيمانية لا تُنسى، تجمع بين عبق التاريخ وروحانية المكان، وتقدّم نموذجاً متكاملاً في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن. ومع استمرار التطوير في الخدمات والبنية التحتية، تواصل المدينة تعزيز مكانتها كوجهة روحية عالمية تستقبل ملايين الزوّار كل عام.