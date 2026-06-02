As the pilgrims complete their rituals of Hajj and begin to arrive in Medina, the city of Al-Madina remains an unforgettable spiritual stop after Hajj, combining the fragrance of history with the spirituality of the place, and offering a comprehensive model in serving the guests of the Most Merciful. With ongoing development in services and infrastructure, the city continues to enhance its status as a global spiritual destination that welcomes millions of visitors each year.