مع انتهاء الحجاج من أداء مناسك الحج وبدء توافدهم إلى المدينة المنورة، تظل طيبة الطيبة بعد الحج محطة إيمانية لا تُنسى، تجمع بين عبق التاريخ وروحانية المكان، وتقدّم نموذجاً متكاملاً في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن. ومع استمرار التطوير في الخدمات والبنية التحتية، تواصل المدينة تعزيز مكانتها كوجهة روحية عالمية تستقبل ملايين الزوّار كل عام.
As the pilgrims complete their rituals of Hajj and begin to arrive in Medina, the city of Al-Madina remains an unforgettable spiritual stop after Hajj, combining the fragrance of history with the spirituality of the place, and offering a comprehensive model in serving the guests of the Most Merciful. With ongoing development in services and infrastructure, the city continues to enhance its status as a global spiritual destination that welcomes millions of visitors each year.