شهدت ولاية بنسيلفانيا الأمريكية واقعة صادمة تجاوزت كل حدود الخلافات الأسرية التقليدية، بعد أن أقدم رجل غاضب على هدم أجزاء من منزل عائلته باستخدام «حفار إنشائي» ضخم، دون أي مبالاة بوجود زوجته وابنتيه داخل المبنى أثناء الهدم.

تفاصيل ليلة الرعب

بدأت المأساة عندما أبلغت الزوجة زوجها، إيريك بيروشا (48 عا ماً)، بقرارها النهائي بإنهاء حياتهما الزوجية ورفع دعوى طلاق رسمية.

ورغم أن الزوجة كانت تتوقع رد فعل غاضب، إلا أن السيناريو الكارثي فاق كل تخيلاتها؛ فبعد ليلة أفرط فيها الزوج في تعاطي الكحول، صرخ بوجهها قائلاً: «إذا انتهى الأمر بيننا، فسأهدم هذا البيت!»، وتوجّه على الفور لتنفيذ وعيده.

استغاثة تحت الأنقاض

استقل «بيروشا» جرافة ثقيلة وبدأ في دك الجدران الخلفية للمنزل وتدمير أجزاء واسعة من الهيكل الإنشائي. الصدمة الأكبر تمثلت في أن الزوجة والابنتين كنّ محاصرات بالداخل، إذ سُمعت أصوات الارتطام والتحطم العنيفة بوضوح خلال مكالمة الاستغاثة المرعوبة التي أجرتها الزوجة مع شرطة الطوارئ (911).