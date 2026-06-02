A shocking incident occurred in the state of Pennsylvania, USA, surpassing all boundaries of traditional family disputes, when an angry man demolished parts of his family's home using a massive "construction excavator," with no regard for the presence of his wife and two daughters inside the building during the demolition.

Details of the Night of Terror

The tragedy began when the wife informed her husband, Eric Berusha (48 years old), of her final decision to end their marriage and file for divorce.

Although the wife expected an angry reaction, the catastrophic scenario exceeded all her imaginations; after a night of heavy drinking, the husband shouted in her face, saying, "If this is the end for us, I will demolish this house!" and immediately went to carry out his threat.

A Plea for Help Under the Rubble

Berusha took a heavy bulldozer and began to crush the back walls of the house, destroying large parts of the structural framework. The biggest shock was that the wife and daughters were trapped inside, as the sounds of violent crashes and destruction were clearly heard during the terrified emergency call the wife made to the police (911).