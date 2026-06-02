في عناق ساحر بين جلال الحرف وبهاء الطبيعة تستعد دار عوضة لإطلاق النسخة الثانية من معرضها الثقافي ألوان الباحة في حلة استثنائية تحت مسمى «عرش الحرف» ملتقى كبار الخطاطين من المملكة والعالم، وذلك مطلع شهر أغسطس 2026 تحت رعاية أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ليقدم تجربة فنية تزاوج بين أصالة التراث وروح الإبداع المعاصر، وترسخ مكانة المنطقة منارةً ثقافيةً ووجهةً سياحيةً تستقطب الفنون النوعية.

وفي خطوة تعكس البعد الدولي للملتقى أعلنت الإدارة مشاركة نخبة من كبار الخطاطين والمزخرفين من خارج المملكة وتضم القائمة الأولية أشرف أبوعاشور وبلال مختار ومسعد البورسعيدي من مصر وحيدر الشيباني من العراق وعبدالرحمن السعيدي وعبدالرزاق قرقاش ومريم نوروزي من تركيا وعبدالرازق المحمود من الإمارات وفيصل عاشور ومنتصر الحمدان من الأردن ومحمد اليمامي من عمان، مما يسهم في إثراء التبادل المعرفي والفني بين المبدعين.

وقد ثمن محافظ القرى عبدالله بن سعد الدامر رعاية أمير الباحة، مؤكداً أنها تجسد رؤيته الطموحة في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة وبناء الإنسان وترسيخ الهوية الوطنية قوةً ناعمةً تبرز إرث الوطن الحضاري مستثمرة أجواء الباحة المعتدلة لتكون حاضنة للمحافل الدولية.

من جانبه أعرب المشرف العام الدكتور أحمد بن عوضة الزهراني عن اعتزازه بهذا الدعم الذي يمثل دافعاً لتقديم ملتقى يليق بمكانة الخط العربي رمزاً للهوية الحضارية وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030. فيما أوضح المدير التنفيذي منصور آل مديس أن اللجان تعمل وفق خطة متكاملة لتقديم تجربة ثرية تتضمن ورش عمل ومحاضرات تفاعلية، مشيراً إلى أن بقية الأسماء المشاركة من داخل المملكة وتفاصيل البرنامج ستعلن تباعاً عبر القنوات الرسمية.