In a magical embrace between the majesty of the letter and the splendor of nature, Dar Awda is preparing to launch the second edition of its cultural exhibition "Colors of Al-Baha" in an exceptional format under the title "Throne of the Letter," a gathering of prominent calligraphers from the Kingdom and the world. This event will take place at the beginning of August 2026 under the patronage of the Emir of Al-Baha, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, to present an artistic experience that marries the authenticity of heritage with the spirit of contemporary creativity, reinforcing the region's status as a cultural beacon and a tourist destination that attracts quality arts.

In a move that reflects the international dimension of the gathering, the administration announced the participation of a select group of prominent calligraphers and decorators from outside the Kingdom. The preliminary list includes Ashraf Abou Ashour, Bilal Mukhtar, and Moosa Al-Boursaidy from Egypt; Haider Al-Shaibani from Iraq; Abdulrahman Al-Saidi, Abdulrazak Qirqash, and Maryam Nooroozi from Turkey; Abdulrazak Al-Mahmoud from the UAE; Faisal Ashour and Montaser Al-Hamdan from Jordan; and Mohammed Al-Yamami from Oman, contributing to enriching the knowledge and artistic exchange among creators.

The Governor of Al-Qura, Abdullah bin Saad Al-Damer, praised the support of the Emir of Al-Baha, affirming that it embodies his ambitious vision to enhance the quality of life, build the individual, and establish national identity as a soft power that highlights the nation's civilizational heritage, utilizing the moderate climate of Al-Baha to be a host for international forums.

For his part, the General Supervisor, Dr. Ahmed bin Awda Al-Zahrani, expressed his pride in this support, which represents a motivation to present a gathering worthy of the status of Arabic calligraphy as a symbol of civilizational identity, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Mansour Al-Madis, clarified that the committees are working according to a comprehensive plan to provide a rich experience that includes workshops and interactive lectures, noting that the remaining participating names from within the Kingdom and program details will be announced successively through official channels.