في عناق ساحر بين جلال الحرف وبهاء الطبيعة تستعد دار عوضة لإطلاق النسخة الثانية من معرضها الثقافي ألوان الباحة في حلة استثنائية تحت مسمى «عرش الحرف» ملتقى كبار الخطاطين من المملكة والعالم، وذلك مطلع شهر أغسطس 2026 تحت رعاية أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ليقدم تجربة فنية تزاوج بين أصالة التراث وروح الإبداع المعاصر، وترسخ مكانة المنطقة منارةً ثقافيةً ووجهةً سياحيةً تستقطب الفنون النوعية.
وفي خطوة تعكس البعد الدولي للملتقى أعلنت الإدارة مشاركة نخبة من كبار الخطاطين والمزخرفين من خارج المملكة وتضم القائمة الأولية أشرف أبوعاشور وبلال مختار ومسعد البورسعيدي من مصر وحيدر الشيباني من العراق وعبدالرحمن السعيدي وعبدالرزاق قرقاش ومريم نوروزي من تركيا وعبدالرازق المحمود من الإمارات وفيصل عاشور ومنتصر الحمدان من الأردن ومحمد اليمامي من عمان، مما يسهم في إثراء التبادل المعرفي والفني بين المبدعين.
وقد ثمن محافظ القرى عبدالله بن سعد الدامر رعاية أمير الباحة، مؤكداً أنها تجسد رؤيته الطموحة في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة وبناء الإنسان وترسيخ الهوية الوطنية قوةً ناعمةً تبرز إرث الوطن الحضاري مستثمرة أجواء الباحة المعتدلة لتكون حاضنة للمحافل الدولية.
من جانبه أعرب المشرف العام الدكتور أحمد بن عوضة الزهراني عن اعتزازه بهذا الدعم الذي يمثل دافعاً لتقديم ملتقى يليق بمكانة الخط العربي رمزاً للهوية الحضارية وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030. فيما أوضح المدير التنفيذي منصور آل مديس أن اللجان تعمل وفق خطة متكاملة لتقديم تجربة ثرية تتضمن ورش عمل ومحاضرات تفاعلية، مشيراً إلى أن بقية الأسماء المشاركة من داخل المملكة وتفاصيل البرنامج ستعلن تباعاً عبر القنوات الرسمية.
In a magical embrace between the majesty of the letter and the splendor of nature, Dar Awda is preparing to launch the second edition of its cultural exhibition "Colors of Al-Baha" in an exceptional format under the title "Throne of the Letter," a gathering of prominent calligraphers from the Kingdom and the world. This event will take place at the beginning of August 2026 under the patronage of the Emir of Al-Baha, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, to present an artistic experience that marries the authenticity of heritage with the spirit of contemporary creativity, reinforcing the region's status as a cultural beacon and a tourist destination that attracts quality arts.
In a move that reflects the international dimension of the gathering, the administration announced the participation of a select group of prominent calligraphers and decorators from outside the Kingdom. The preliminary list includes Ashraf Abou Ashour, Bilal Mukhtar, and Moosa Al-Boursaidy from Egypt; Haider Al-Shaibani from Iraq; Abdulrahman Al-Saidi, Abdulrazak Qirqash, and Maryam Nooroozi from Turkey; Abdulrazak Al-Mahmoud from the UAE; Faisal Ashour and Montaser Al-Hamdan from Jordan; and Mohammed Al-Yamami from Oman, contributing to enriching the knowledge and artistic exchange among creators.
The Governor of Al-Qura, Abdullah bin Saad Al-Damer, praised the support of the Emir of Al-Baha, affirming that it embodies his ambitious vision to enhance the quality of life, build the individual, and establish national identity as a soft power that highlights the nation's civilizational heritage, utilizing the moderate climate of Al-Baha to be a host for international forums.
For his part, the General Supervisor, Dr. Ahmed bin Awda Al-Zahrani, expressed his pride in this support, which represents a motivation to present a gathering worthy of the status of Arabic calligraphy as a symbol of civilizational identity, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Mansour Al-Madis, clarified that the committees are working according to a comprehensive plan to provide a rich experience that includes workshops and interactive lectures, noting that the remaining participating names from within the Kingdom and program details will be announced successively through official channels.