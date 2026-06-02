وصلت بعثة المنتخب الوطني، مساء اليوم الإثنين، إلى مدينة أوستن بولاية تكساس، قادمةً من مدينة نيويورك، لبدء الفترة الثانية من المعسكر الإعدادي، التي تمتد حتى الـ9 من شهر يونيو الجاري، ضمن المرحلة الرابعة والأخيرة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر للمشاركة في كأس العالم FIFA 2026™️.
وكان في استقبال بعثة المنتخب الوطني لدى وصولها مطار أوستن الدولي، القنصل العام في أوستن شافي بجاد العتيبي، وقدّم المدير التنفيذي للمنتخبين الوطنيين الأول وتحت 23 عاماً فهد المفرج شكره وتقديره للقنصلية السعودية في أوستن على حفاوة الاستقبال وتسهيل إجراءات الوصول.
يذكر أن الأخضر سيخوض خلال الفترة الثانية من المعسكر، التي بدأت في أوستن مواجهتين وديتين؛ يلاقي في الأولى منتخب بورتوريكو يوم الجمعة الـ5 من شهر يونيو على ملعب Q2 بمدينة أوستن، فيما يواجه منتخب السنغال يوم الثلاثاء الـ9 من الشهر ذاته على ملعب نادي سان أنطونيو بمدينة سان أنطونيو.
ويأتي المنتخب الوطني في المجموعة الثامنة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026™️، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، الأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.
The national team's delegation arrived this evening, Monday, in Austin, Texas, coming from New York City, to begin the second phase of the training camp, which will extend until June 9 of this month, as part of the fourth and final stage of the preparation program for the Green team's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026™️.
Upon the arrival of the national team at Austin International Airport, they were welcomed by the Consul General in Austin, Shafi Bjad Al-Otaibi. The Executive Director of the national teams, both senior and under 23, Fahd Al-Mufrej, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi consulate in Austin for their warm reception and facilitation of the arrival procedures.
It is worth noting that the Green team will play two friendly matches during the second phase of the camp, which began in Austin; in the first match, they will face the Puerto Rico national team on Friday, June 5, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, while they will meet the Senegal national team on Tuesday, June 9, at the San Antonio FC Stadium in San Antonio.
The national team is placed in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026™️, alongside the teams from Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.