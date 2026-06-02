The national team's delegation arrived this evening, Monday, in Austin, Texas, coming from New York City, to begin the second phase of the training camp, which will extend until June 9 of this month, as part of the fourth and final stage of the preparation program for the Green team's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026™️.



Upon the arrival of the national team at Austin International Airport, they were welcomed by the Consul General in Austin, Shafi Bjad Al-Otaibi. The Executive Director of the national teams, both senior and under 23, Fahd Al-Mufrej, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi consulate in Austin for their warm reception and facilitation of the arrival procedures.



It is worth noting that the Green team will play two friendly matches during the second phase of the camp, which began in Austin; in the first match, they will face the Puerto Rico national team on Friday, June 5, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, while they will meet the Senegal national team on Tuesday, June 9, at the San Antonio FC Stadium in San Antonio.



The national team is placed in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026™️, alongside the teams from Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.