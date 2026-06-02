وصلت بعثة المنتخب الوطني، مساء اليوم الإثنين، إلى مدينة أوستن بولاية تكساس، قادمةً من مدينة نيويورك، لبدء الفترة الثانية من المعسكر الإعدادي، التي تمتد حتى الـ9 من شهر يونيو الجاري، ضمن المرحلة الرابعة والأخيرة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر للمشاركة في كأس العالم FIFA 2026™️.


وكان في استقبال بعثة المنتخب الوطني لدى وصولها مطار أوستن الدولي، القنصل العام في أوستن شافي بجاد العتيبي، وقدّم المدير التنفيذي للمنتخبين الوطنيين الأول وتحت 23 عاماً فهد المفرج شكره وتقديره للقنصلية السعودية في أوستن على حفاوة الاستقبال وتسهيل إجراءات الوصول.


يذكر أن الأخضر سيخوض خلال الفترة الثانية من المعسكر، التي بدأت في أوستن مواجهتين وديتين؛ يلاقي في الأولى منتخب بورتوريكو يوم الجمعة الـ5 من شهر يونيو على ملعب Q2 بمدينة أوستن، فيما يواجه منتخب السنغال يوم الثلاثاء الـ9 من الشهر ذاته على ملعب نادي سان أنطونيو بمدينة سان أنطونيو.


ويأتي المنتخب الوطني في المجموعة الثامنة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026™️، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، الأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.