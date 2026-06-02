أصبح قائد المنتخب البرتغالي ونادي النصر السعودي كريستيانو رونالدو على بعد خطوة من تسجيل اسمه أول لاعب كرة قدم في التاريخ يشارك في كأس العالم 6 مرات، وذلك بعد أن كان حاضراً في 2006 و2010 و2014 و2018 و2022.

وكان رونالدو انضم إلى معسكر منتخب بلاده استعداداً لخوض منافسات كأس العالم 2026، التي تقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، إذ اكتفى حساب المنتخب البرتغالي بالتعبير عن قدوم اللاعب بكلمة واحدة عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X» وهي: «مستعد»، تعليقاً على اللحظات الأولى لدى دخوله المعسكر، وبدوره كتب «رونالدو» عبر حسابه في المنصة نفسها: «نبدأ المهمة العالمية».

يذكر أن المنتخب البرتغالي أوقعته القرعة في المجموعة الـ11 بجانب منتخبات الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوزبكستان وكولومبيا.