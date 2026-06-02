The captain of the Portuguese national team and Al Nassr club, Cristiano Ronaldo, is one step away from becoming the first football player in history to participate in the World Cup 6 times, having previously been present in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Ronaldo joined his national team's camp in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Portuguese national team's account expressed the player's arrival with a single word on the social media platform "X": "Ready," commenting on the initial moments of his entry into the camp. For his part, Ronaldo wrote on his account on the same platform: "We start the global mission."

It is worth mentioning that the Portuguese national team was drawn into Group 11 alongside the national teams of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.