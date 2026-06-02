غيّب الموت الفنانة المصرية سهام جلال في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد تعرضها لأزمة صحية مفاجئة استدعت نقلها إلى المستشفى وإجراء تدخل جراحي عاجل، قبل أن تفارق الحياة داخل غرفة العناية المركزة، وسط حالة من الحزن في الأوساط الفنية وبين جمهورها.

إعلان الوفاة

وأعلنت الفنانة منة جلال نبأ الوفاة عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك»، وكتبت: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، مع السلامة يا سهام، سهام جلال في ذمة الله»، فيما أكد الفنان تامر عبدالمنعم الخبر عبر صفحته الشخصية قائلاً: «الله يرحمك يا سهام، الأخت والفنانة سهام جلال في ذمة الله، خالص عزائي».

وعكة مفاجئة وجراحة عاجلة

وكانت سهام جلال قد تعرضت خلال الساعات الماضية لوعكة صحية شديدة استدعت نقلها إلى المستشفى بشكل عاجل، حيث خضعت لعملية جراحية طارئة، قبل أن تُنقل إلى العناية المركزة تحت الملاحظة الطبية الدقيقة لمتابعة حالتها الصحية بعد الجراحة.

وكشفت الفنانة الراحلة بنفسها عن تدهور وضعها الصحي في آخر منشور لها عبر منصة «تيك توك»، طالبة من جمهورها الدعاء قبل دخولها غرفة العمليات، إذ كتبت: «اللهم أنزل شفاءك لمن مسّه الضر، اللهم اشفِ وعافِ كل مريض يتألم ولا يعلم بضعفه إلا أنت سبحانك.. أنا داخلة أعمل عملية دلوقتي.. أسألكم الدعاء».

صدمة وحزن في الوسط الفني

وأثار خبر الوفاة حالة من الصدمة بين الفنانين ومحبيها، الذين تداولوا رسائل النعي والدعاء لها بالرحمة والمغفرة، مستذكرين مسيرتها الفنية وأعمالها التي تركت حضوراً لدى الجمهور على مدى سنوات.

آخر ظهور مسرحي

ومن آخر مشاركاتها الفنية، ظهورها في مسرحية «زقاق المدق» للمخرج عادل عبده على مسرح البالون، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين، في عمل أعاد تقديم الرواية الشهيرة برؤية مسرحية معاصرة.

أعمال صنعت حضورها

وتُعد سهام جلال من الوجوه المعروفة في السينما والدراما المصرية، إذ شاركت في عدد من الأعمال التي حققت انتشاراً واسعاً، من أبرزها صعيدي في الجامعة الأمريكية وفيلم ثقافي وحرب إيطاليا، إلى جانب عشرات الأعمال التلفزيونية والمسرحية التي رسخت حضورها لدى المشاهد العربي.