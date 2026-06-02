The death of the Egyptian artist Sahar Jalal was announced in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), after she suffered a sudden health crisis that required her to be taken to the hospital for urgent surgery, before she passed away in the intensive care unit, amidst a state of sadness in the artistic community and among her fans.

Announcement of Death

The artist Mena Jalal announced the news of her death via her account on "Facebook," writing: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. Goodbye, Sahar. Sahar Jalal is in the care of Allah," while the artist Tamer Abdel Moneim confirmed the news on his personal page, saying: "May Allah have mercy on you, Sahar. My sister and artist Sahar Jalal is in the care of Allah. My deepest condolences."

Sudden Illness and Urgent Surgery

Sahar Jalal had suffered a severe health crisis in the past hours that necessitated her urgent transfer to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, before being moved to the intensive care unit under close medical observation to monitor her health condition after the surgery.

The late artist herself revealed the deterioration of her health in her last post on the "TikTok" platform, asking her audience for prayers before entering the operating room, as she wrote: "O Allah, send Your healing to those who have been afflicted. O Allah, heal and grant recovery to every sick person in pain, and only You know their weakness, Glory be to You... I am going in for surgery now... I ask for your prayers."

Shock and Sadness in the Artistic Community

The news of her death caused shock among artists and her fans, who shared messages of condolence and prayers for her mercy and forgiveness, recalling her artistic career and the works that left an impact on the audience over the years.

Last Theatrical Appearance

Among her last artistic contributions was her appearance in the play "Zuqaq al-Midq," directed by Adel Abdo at the Balloon Theater, alongside a group of artists, in a work that re-presented the famous novel with a contemporary theatrical vision.

Works That Established Her Presence

Sahar Jalal is considered one of the well-known faces in Egyptian cinema and drama, having participated in several works that achieved wide popularity, most notably "Sa'idi in the American University," "Cultural Film," and "War of Italy," in addition to dozens of television and theatrical works that solidified her presence among Arab viewers.