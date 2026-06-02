قبضت شرطة منطقة الجوف على مواطنين ظهرا في محتوى مرئي متداول بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وهما يعبثان بمركبتيهما داخل المسطحات الخضراء والأماكن المخصصة للمشاة في إحدى الحدائق بمحافظة القريات، معرضين حياة مرتاديها للخطر، وتم إيقافهما، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة.
The police in the Al-Jawf region arrested two citizens who appeared in a widely circulated video on social media, tampering with their vehicles inside green spaces and pedestrian areas in a park in Al-Qurayyat, endangering the lives of its visitors. They were detained, and legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the public prosecution.