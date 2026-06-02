قبضت شرطة منطقة الجوف على مواطنين ظهرا في محتوى مرئي متداول بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وهما يعبثان بمركبتيهما داخل المسطحات الخضراء والأماكن المخصصة للمشاة في إحدى الحدائق بمحافظة القريات، معرضين حياة مرتاديها للخطر، وتم إيقافهما، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة.