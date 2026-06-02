أنهت جوازات مطار الملك خالد الدولي بمنطقة الرياض إجراءات مغادرة ضيوف الرحمن، بعد أن منّ الله عليهم بأداء فريضة الحج لهذا العام 1447، بكل يسر وسهولة.
وأكدت الجوازات جاهزيتها لإنهاء إجراءات مغادرة ضيوف الرحمن عبر جميع منافذ المملكة (البرية والجوية والبحرية)، مشيرةً إلى أهمية التزام ضيوف الرحمن بمواعيد المغادرة بعد أدائهم مناسك الحج.
The passports at King Khalid International Airport in the Riyadh region have completed the departure procedures for the guests of Allah, after Allah granted them the opportunity to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year 1447, with ease and comfort.
The passports confirmed their readiness to complete the departure procedures for the guests of Allah through all entry points of the Kingdom (land, air, and sea), emphasizing the importance of the guests of Allah adhering to their departure times after performing the Hajj rituals.