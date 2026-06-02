The passports at King Khalid International Airport in the Riyadh region have completed the departure procedures for the guests of Allah, after Allah granted them the opportunity to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year 1447, with ease and comfort.

The passports confirmed their readiness to complete the departure procedures for the guests of Allah through all entry points of the Kingdom (land, air, and sea), emphasizing the importance of the guests of Allah adhering to their departure times after performing the Hajj rituals.