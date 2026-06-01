The central kitchen affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 24,500 hot meals to the most needy groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip the day before yesterday, benefiting 24,500 individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.

This assistance comes as an extension of the humanitarian role that the Kingdom plays through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people and support affected families amid the current humanitarian crisis.