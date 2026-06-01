وزّع المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول 24,500 وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر حاجةً في وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 24,500 فرد، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتداداً للدور الإنساني الذي تضطلع به المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، ودعم الأسر المتضررة في ظل الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة.