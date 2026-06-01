وزّع المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول 24,500 وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر حاجةً في وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 24,500 فرد، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتداداً للدور الإنساني الذي تضطلع به المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، ودعم الأسر المتضررة في ظل الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة.
The central kitchen affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 24,500 hot meals to the most needy groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip the day before yesterday, benefiting 24,500 individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.
This assistance comes as an extension of the humanitarian role that the Kingdom plays through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people and support affected families amid the current humanitarian crisis.