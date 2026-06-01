أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي العدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية اللبنانية، والتوغل العسكري داخل أراضيها.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة، ندد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذا العدوان على الجمهورية اللبنانية وعلى سيادتها الوطنية الذي يعد انتهاكاً جسيماً لكل الأعراف والقوانين الدولية والإنسانية، مؤكداً دعم كل الجهود الرامية لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار للشعب اللبناني، وبسط سيادة الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية على كافة الأراضي اللبنانية، وفقاً لقرارات الحكومة واتفاق الطائف، والاتفاقات الدولية ذات الصلة.