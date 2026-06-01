The Muslim World League condemned the Israeli aggression against the Lebanese Republic and the military incursion into its territory.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this aggression against the Lebanese Republic and its national sovereignty, which constitutes a grave violation of all international and humanitarian norms and laws. He affirmed support for all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability for the Lebanese people and restoring the sovereignty of the state and its legitimate institutions over all Lebanese territory, in accordance with the government's decisions, the Taif Agreement, and relevant international agreements.