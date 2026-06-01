The passports at the Al-Jadidah Arar border crossing in the Northern Borders region have completed the departure procedures for the first flights of the guests of Allah, after God has blessed them with the opportunity to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year 1447, with ease and comfort.

The passports confirmed their readiness to complete the departure procedures for the guests of Allah through all ports of the Kingdom (land, air, and sea), emphasizing the importance of the guests of Allah adhering to their departure schedules after performing the Hajj rituals.