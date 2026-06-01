Under the follow-up of the Prince of Al-Jawf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the Al-Haditha border crossing and the Pilgrims City in the Al-Shuqaiq center witnessed the departure of the guests of Allah to their homelands after being blessed by Allah to perform the Hajj rituals this year, amidst a comprehensive system of services and facilities provided by the participating governmental, security, and service agencies.

The agencies operating at the border crossing and the Pilgrims City continued to implement the final phase of their operational plans for the Hajj season, utilizing all their capabilities to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims and the swift completion of their departure procedures, as well as providing guidance, health, and humanitarian services, reflecting the care and attention the leadership gives to the guests of Allah from their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure to their countries.

The departing pilgrims received a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the form of the Holy Quran, in a gesture that embodies the leadership's care for the guests of Allah and its eagerness to bid them farewell in a manner that reflects the Kingdom's message in serving Islam and Muslims and caring for those who visit the Two Holy Mosques.

The Al-Haditha border crossing and the Pilgrims City in Al-Shuqaiq witnessed a complementarity in the performance of the participating agencies and field coordination that contributed to facilitating the movement of pilgrims and providing a safe and comfortable environment for them, extending the success achieved in this year's Hajj season, and the Kingdom's commitment to providing the highest quality services to the guests of Allah and enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

Several departing pilgrims expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for the care, attention, and comprehensive services they received during their spiritual journey, praising the excellent organization, ease of procedures, and quality of services provided to them at various stages of their journey, affirming that what they experienced embodies the status the Kingdom gives to serving Islam and Muslims and caring for the guests of Allah.