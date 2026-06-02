أجلت محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر النظر في دعوى سجن الفنان أحمد عز في نزاع نفقة وأجر خادم لصالح زينة إلى 7 يوليو القادم.

مستحقات مالية

وأجلت المحكمة نظر الدعوى المقامة بسبب متجمد نفقة وأجر خادم لصالح أبناء الفنانة زينة، إلى جلسة 7 يوليو لاستكمال نظر الدعوى المتعلقة بمستحقات مالية بقيمة 570 ألف جنيه.

وقررت الدائرة الخامسة بمحكمة الأسرة في مدينة نصر تأجيل نظر دعوى حبس الفنان أحمد عز لعدم سداده مبلغ 570 ألف جنيه متجمد نفقة وأجر خادم، إلى جلسة 7 يوليو، وذلك في القضية المقامة ضده من جانب الفنانة زينة ممثلة بمحاميها المستشار معتز الدكر.

أجر متجمد

وتعود تفاصيل الدعوى إلى اتهام الفنان أحمد عز بعدم سداد متجمد أجر خادم يُقدّر بنحو 30 ألف جنيه عن فترة تمتد لثلاث سنوات متتالية تبدأ من 2024 حتى عام 2026، ضمن ملف النزاع القضائي القائم بين الطرفين أمام محكمة الأسرة.

وأصدرت محكمة مستأنف الأسرة بالقاهرة الجديدة سابقاً حكماً بعدم جواز نظر التماس مقدم من الفنان أحمد عز للطعن على حكم سابق يتعلق بإلزامه بسداد أجر خادم لأبناء الفنانة زينة التوأم.

كما سبق أن ألزمت محكمة الأسرة بالقاهرة الجديدة الفنان أحمد عز بسداد مبلغ 30 ألف جنيه كأجر خادم لصالح الفنانة زينة، قبل أن يتقدم بالتماس على الحكم تم رفضه، ليستمر النزاع القانوني في هذا الملف أمام الجهات القضائية المختصة.

ويأتي تأجيل الجلسة الحالية ضمن سلسلة من الإجراءات القضائية المتتابعة في القضية، التي ما زالت منظورة أمام محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر بشأن المطالبة بسداد المبالغ المتجمدة محل النزاع.