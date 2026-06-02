The Family Court in Nasr City has postponed the hearing in the case of imprisoning artist Ahmed Ezz in a dispute over alimony and servant wages in favor of Zeina to July 7.

Financial Entitlements

The court postponed the hearing of the case filed due to the outstanding alimony and servant wages for the children of artist Zeina to the session on July 7 to continue examining the case related to financial entitlements amounting to 570,000 Egyptian pounds.

The fifth chamber of the Family Court in Nasr City decided to postpone the hearing of the case to imprison artist Ahmed Ezz for failing to pay the amount of 570,000 Egyptian pounds in outstanding alimony and servant wages to the session on July 7, in the case filed against him by artist Zeina, represented by her lawyer, Counselor Moataz El-Dakr.

Outstanding Wages

The details of the case date back to the accusation against artist Ahmed Ezz of failing to pay outstanding servant wages estimated at about 30,000 Egyptian pounds for a period extending over three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026, as part of the ongoing legal dispute between the two parties before the Family Court.

The New Cairo Family Court had previously issued a ruling stating that the appeal submitted by artist Ahmed Ezz to challenge a previous ruling obliging him to pay servant wages for the twin children of artist Zeina was inadmissible.

The Family Court in New Cairo had also previously obligated artist Ahmed Ezz to pay an amount of 30,000 Egyptian pounds as servant wages in favor of artist Zeina, before he submitted an appeal against the ruling, which was rejected, allowing the legal dispute in this case to continue before the relevant judicial authorities.

The postponement of the current session is part of a series of ongoing judicial procedures in the case, which is still pending before the Family Court in Nasr City regarding the demand for the payment of the outstanding amounts in dispute.