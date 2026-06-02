أجلت محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر النظر في دعوى سجن الفنان أحمد عز في نزاع نفقة وأجر خادم لصالح زينة إلى 7 يوليو القادم.
مستحقات مالية
وأجلت المحكمة نظر الدعوى المقامة بسبب متجمد نفقة وأجر خادم لصالح أبناء الفنانة زينة، إلى جلسة 7 يوليو لاستكمال نظر الدعوى المتعلقة بمستحقات مالية بقيمة 570 ألف جنيه.
وقررت الدائرة الخامسة بمحكمة الأسرة في مدينة نصر تأجيل نظر دعوى حبس الفنان أحمد عز لعدم سداده مبلغ 570 ألف جنيه متجمد نفقة وأجر خادم، إلى جلسة 7 يوليو، وذلك في القضية المقامة ضده من جانب الفنانة زينة ممثلة بمحاميها المستشار معتز الدكر.
أجر متجمد
وتعود تفاصيل الدعوى إلى اتهام الفنان أحمد عز بعدم سداد متجمد أجر خادم يُقدّر بنحو 30 ألف جنيه عن فترة تمتد لثلاث سنوات متتالية تبدأ من 2024 حتى عام 2026، ضمن ملف النزاع القضائي القائم بين الطرفين أمام محكمة الأسرة.
وأصدرت محكمة مستأنف الأسرة بالقاهرة الجديدة سابقاً حكماً بعدم جواز نظر التماس مقدم من الفنان أحمد عز للطعن على حكم سابق يتعلق بإلزامه بسداد أجر خادم لأبناء الفنانة زينة التوأم.
كما سبق أن ألزمت محكمة الأسرة بالقاهرة الجديدة الفنان أحمد عز بسداد مبلغ 30 ألف جنيه كأجر خادم لصالح الفنانة زينة، قبل أن يتقدم بالتماس على الحكم تم رفضه، ليستمر النزاع القانوني في هذا الملف أمام الجهات القضائية المختصة.
ويأتي تأجيل الجلسة الحالية ضمن سلسلة من الإجراءات القضائية المتتابعة في القضية، التي ما زالت منظورة أمام محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر بشأن المطالبة بسداد المبالغ المتجمدة محل النزاع.
The Family Court in Nasr City has postponed the hearing in the case of imprisoning artist Ahmed Ezz in a dispute over alimony and servant wages in favor of Zeina to July 7.
Financial Entitlements
The court postponed the hearing of the case filed due to the outstanding alimony and servant wages for the children of artist Zeina to the session on July 7 to continue examining the case related to financial entitlements amounting to 570,000 Egyptian pounds.
The fifth chamber of the Family Court in Nasr City decided to postpone the hearing of the case to imprison artist Ahmed Ezz for failing to pay the amount of 570,000 Egyptian pounds in outstanding alimony and servant wages to the session on July 7, in the case filed against him by artist Zeina, represented by her lawyer, Counselor Moataz El-Dakr.
Outstanding Wages
The details of the case date back to the accusation against artist Ahmed Ezz of failing to pay outstanding servant wages estimated at about 30,000 Egyptian pounds for a period extending over three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026, as part of the ongoing legal dispute between the two parties before the Family Court.
The New Cairo Family Court had previously issued a ruling stating that the appeal submitted by artist Ahmed Ezz to challenge a previous ruling obliging him to pay servant wages for the twin children of artist Zeina was inadmissible.
The Family Court in New Cairo had also previously obligated artist Ahmed Ezz to pay an amount of 30,000 Egyptian pounds as servant wages in favor of artist Zeina, before he submitted an appeal against the ruling, which was rejected, allowing the legal dispute in this case to continue before the relevant judicial authorities.
The postponement of the current session is part of a series of ongoing judicial procedures in the case, which is still pending before the Family Court in Nasr City regarding the demand for the payment of the outstanding amounts in dispute.