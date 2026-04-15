أعلنت إدارة التعليم بمنطقة الرياض تحويل الدراسة الحضورية إلى الدراسة «عن بعد» اليوم (الأربعاء) عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس من الهيئتين التعليمية والتدارية بمنطقة الرياض والمحافظات التابعة لها.

يأتي ذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.