أعلنت إدارة التعليم بمنطقة الرياض تحويل الدراسة الحضورية إلى الدراسة «عن بعد» اليوم (الأربعاء) عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس من الهيئتين التعليمية والتدارية بمنطقة الرياض والمحافظات التابعة لها.
يأتي ذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
The Education Administration in the Riyadh region announced the transition from in-person classes to "remote" learning today (Wednesday) via the "Madrasati" platform and the approved educational platforms for all students and staff of schools from both the educational and administrative bodies in the Riyadh region and its affiliated governorates.
This decision comes based on reports from the National Center for Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.