The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Strategic Office for Regional Development, has directed the continuation of the successful journey achieved by the "Saudi Aramco" initiative in the coffee sector, which has resulted in the establishment of the Saudi Coffee Development Center, and working to enhance its sustainability and improve its operational efficiency, ensuring that its economic and developmental impact in the region is maximized.

This directive from the Emir of the region comes as an extension of that journey and the recognition and appreciation it has received, due to the pioneering role of "Saudi Aramco" in launching the initiative and establishing the infrastructure for the center, which has contributed to supporting the coffee sector and empowering its farmers in the Jazan region.

In this regard, the Strategic Office for the Development of Jazan Region, in collaboration with "Saudi Aramco," identified a number of operational and organizational challenges that faced the project after the establishment phase, which included overlapping roles among the relevant entities and the need for a regulatory framework that enhances operational efficiency and sustainability.



According to the directive of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, the Strategic Office for the Development of Jazan Region has led a comprehensive approach to enhance the success of the project and empower it, by coordinating efforts with partners, leading to the formulation of a more efficient and sustainable operational model.

These efforts culminated in the issuance of a decision by the Supervisory Committee of the Strategic Office for the Development of Jazan Region, which included assigning the operation of the center to the Saudi Coffee Company, along with approving mechanisms that ensure increased spending efficiency and maximize the benefit from assets, achieving the long-term sustainability of the project under the office's supervision.

On this occasion, the Strategic Office appreciated the role of all partners from government and private entities, and their efforts that contributed to reaching this path, affirming the continuation of work in the spirit of partnership to achieve sustainable development for the coffee sector in the region.