وجه أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد عبدالعزيز، رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير المنطقة، باستكمال مسيرة النجاح التي حققتها مبادرة «أرامكو السعودية» في قطاع البن، التي من أبرز ثمارها إنشاء مركز تطوير البن السعودي، والعمل على تعزيز استدامته ورفع كفاءته التشغيلية، بما يضمن تعظيم أثره الاقتصادي والتنموي في المنطقة.

وجاء توجيه أمير المنطقة، امتداداً لتلك المسيرة وما حظيت به من إشادة وتقدير، نظير دور «أرامكو السعودية» الريادي في إطلاق المبادرة وتأسيس البنية التحتية للمركز، الأمر الذي أسهم في دعم قطاع البن وتمكين مزارعيه في منطقة جازان.

وفي هذا الصدد، رصد المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان مع «أرامكو السعودية» عدداً من التحديات التشغيلية والتنظيمية التي واجهت المشروع بعد مرحلة التأسيس، تمثلت في تداخل بعض الأدوار بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، والحاجة إلى إطار تنظيمي يعزز كفاءة التشغيل واستدامته.

ووفقاً لتوجيه الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، قاد المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان مساراً متكاملاً لتعزيز نجاح المشروع وتمكينه، من خلال تنسيق الجهود مع الشركاء، وصولاً إلى صياغة نموذج تشغيلي أكثر كفاءة واستدامة.

وتُوجت هذه الجهود بصدور قرار اللجنة الإشرافية للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان، المتضمن إسناد تشغيل المركز للشركة السعودية للقهوة، إلى جانب إقرار آليات تضمن رفع كفاءة الإنفاق وتعظيم الاستفادة من الأصول، بما يحقق استدامة المشروع على المدى الطويل، تحت إشراف المكتب.

وبهذه المناسبة ثمّن المكتب الإستراتيجي، دور جميع الشركاء من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، وما قدموه من جهود أسهمت في الوصول إلى هذا المسار، مؤكداً استمرار العمل بروح الشراكة لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة لقطاع البن في المنطقة.