شهدت السجادة الحمراء لحفل الأوسكار هذا العام حضورًا لافتًا لأبرز نجمات العالم، حيث تنوعت الإطلالات بين الكلاسيكية الراقية والجرأة العصرية، في مشهد يعكس تطور الذائقة الفنية في عالم الموضة.

اتسمت إطلالة Anne Hathaway برقي هادئ يجمع بين الكلاسيكية واللمسة المعاصرة، فاختارت تصميماً متوازناً أبرز رشاقتها بأسلوب سلس بعيد عن التكلف. وقد عكست الخطوط النظيفة والتفاصيل الدقيقة حضوراً أنيقاً ومدروساً، جعلها من أكثر النجمات حفاظاً على توازن بصري لافت على السجادة الحمراء.

في المقابل، قدّمت Teyana Taylor إطلالة جريئة بطابع فني واضح، مزجت فيها بين الدراما والحداثة عبر تصميم غير تقليدي استقطب الأنظار. اختيارها عكس شخصية قوية وواثقة، فيما أضفت التفاصيل اللافتة بعداً بصرياً جعلها من أبرز الإطلالات التي جمعت بين الجدل والإعجاب.

أما Demi Moore، فاختارت إطلالة تنبض بالأناقة الناضجة، مستندة إلى خبرتها الطويلة في الظهور على السجادة الحمراء. التصميم جاء متقناً في موازنته بين البساطة والفخامة، ليقدم حضوراً هادئاً لكنه مؤثر، يعكس ثبات أسلوبها وجاذبيتها المستمرة.

ومن الوجوه الصاعدة، لفتت Charithra Chandran الأنظار بإطلالة عصرية تحمل روح الشباب، فمزجت بين الجرأة والأنوثة ضمن تصميم حديث من حيث الألوان والخامات. حضورها أضفى حيوية مختلفة على المشهد، مؤكداً مكانتها المتنامية في عالمَي الموضة والتمثيل.

بصورة عامة، عكست إطلالات حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار هذا العام توجهاً واضحاً نحو التنوع والتجديد، فلم تعد الكلاسيكية الخيار الوحيد، بل برزت محاولات واعية للمزج بين الجرأة والرقي، في سعي لابتكار بصمة مميزة تعبّر عن هوية كل نجمة على حدة.