In a notable development reflecting a rapid diplomatic movement, Reuters reported from four informed sources that the delegations from the United States and Iran will return to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, this week to resume a new round of negotiations, in an attempt to break the deadlock that has overshadowed previous talks.

“A Second Round” Under Pressure

According to the sources, the American and Iranian negotiating teams are preparing to return to the dialogue table in Islamabad within days, amid rising political and security pressures, reflecting a cautious mutual desire to revive the diplomatic track.

This return comes after arduous rounds that did not achieve a decisive breakthrough, but opened the door for continued negotiations instead of a complete collapse.

The Enrichment Knot.. 20 Years vs. 5

In parallel, The New York Times revealed a deep gap in one of the most prominent files, as Washington requested Tehran to suspend uranium enrichment for up to 20 years, while Iran offered a temporary suspension not exceeding 5 years, which was rejected by President Donald Trump, keeping the nuclear file at the heart of the complexity.

Vance: Significant Progress.. The Ball is in Tehran's Court

For his part, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that the talks have seen “significant progress,” considering Iran's participation at this level of representation in Islamabad as a “positive sign.”

He added in statements to Fox News that the future of the second round depends on Tehran's decision, saying: “The ball is now in Iran's court.”

Ceasefire Extension.. A Viable Option

In a related context, CNN reported from sources in the U.S. administration that there is a potential inclination to extend the ceasefire, aiming to give negotiations more time to reach a consensus formula.

The sources indicated a sense of cautious optimism within Washington regarding the possibility of reaching a diplomatic exit to the crisis, despite the ongoing fundamental differences.

Between Optimism and Complexity

These developments reflect a complex negotiating scene, where signs of progress intersect with intractable knots, at a time when Islamabad once again appears to be a testing ground for both parties' ability to turn “progress” into an agreement, or return to a state of escalation.