في تطور لافت يعكس حراكًا دبلوماسيًا متسارعًا، نقلت وكالة رويترز عن أربعة مصادر مطلعة أن وفدي الولايات المتحدة وإيران سيعودان إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد خلال هذا الأسبوع، لاستئناف جولة جديدة من المفاوضات، في محاولة لكسر الجمود الذي خيّم على المحادثات السابقة.

«جولة ثانية» تحت الضغط

وبحسب المصادر، فإن الفرق التفاوضية الأمريكية والإيرانية تستعد للعودة إلى طاولة الحوار في إسلام آباد خلال أيام، وسط ضغوط سياسية وأمنية متصاعدة، ما يعكس رغبة مشتركة – ولو حذرة – في إعادة إحياء المسار الدبلوماسي.

وتأتي هذه العودة بعد جولات شاقة لم تحقق اختراقًا حاسمًا، لكنها فتحت الباب أمام استمرار التفاوض بدل الانهيار الكامل.

عقدة التخصيب.. 20 عامًا مقابل 5

في موازاة ذلك، كشفت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز عن فجوة عميقة في أحد أبرز الملفات، إذ طلبت واشنطن من طهران تعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم لمدة تصل إلى 20 عامًا، في حين عرضت إيران تعليقًا مؤقتًا لا يتجاوز 5 سنوات، وهو ما رفضه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ما أبقى الملف النووي في قلب التعقيد.

فانس: تقدم كبير.. والكرة في ملعب طهران

من جانبه، أكد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس أن المحادثات شهدت «تقدمًا كبيرًا»، معتبرًا أن مشاركة إيران بهذا المستوى من التمثيل في إسلام آباد «إشارة إيجابية».

وأضاف في تصريحات لشبكة فوكس نيوز أن مستقبل الجولة الثانية مرهون بقرار طهران، قائلاً: «الكرة الآن في ملعب إيران».

تمديد وقف النار.. خيار مطروح

وفي سياق متصل، نقلت شبكة CNN عن مصادر في الإدارة الأمريكية وجود توجه محتمل لتمديد وقف إطلاق النار، بهدف منح المفاوضات مزيدًا من الوقت للوصول إلى صيغة توافقية.

وأشارت المصادر إلى حالة من التفاؤل الحذر داخل واشنطن بإمكانية التوصل إلى مخرج دبلوماسي للأزمة، رغم استمرار التباينات الجوهرية.

بين التفاؤل والتعقيد

تعكس هذه التطورات مشهدًا تفاوضيًا معقدًا، تتقاطع فيه إشارات التقدم مع عقد مستعصية، في وقت تبدو فيه إسلام آباد مجددًا ساحة اختبار لقدرة الطرفين على تحويل «التقدم» إلى اتفاق، أو العودة إلى مربع التصعيد.