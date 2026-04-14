في تطور لافت يعكس حراكًا دبلوماسيًا متسارعًا، نقلت وكالة رويترز عن أربعة مصادر مطلعة أن وفدي الولايات المتحدة وإيران سيعودان إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد خلال هذا الأسبوع، لاستئناف جولة جديدة من المفاوضات، في محاولة لكسر الجمود الذي خيّم على المحادثات السابقة.
«جولة ثانية» تحت الضغط
وبحسب المصادر، فإن الفرق التفاوضية الأمريكية والإيرانية تستعد للعودة إلى طاولة الحوار في إسلام آباد خلال أيام، وسط ضغوط سياسية وأمنية متصاعدة، ما يعكس رغبة مشتركة – ولو حذرة – في إعادة إحياء المسار الدبلوماسي.
وتأتي هذه العودة بعد جولات شاقة لم تحقق اختراقًا حاسمًا، لكنها فتحت الباب أمام استمرار التفاوض بدل الانهيار الكامل.
عقدة التخصيب.. 20 عامًا مقابل 5
في موازاة ذلك، كشفت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز عن فجوة عميقة في أحد أبرز الملفات، إذ طلبت واشنطن من طهران تعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم لمدة تصل إلى 20 عامًا، في حين عرضت إيران تعليقًا مؤقتًا لا يتجاوز 5 سنوات، وهو ما رفضه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ما أبقى الملف النووي في قلب التعقيد.
فانس: تقدم كبير.. والكرة في ملعب طهران
من جانبه، أكد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس أن المحادثات شهدت «تقدمًا كبيرًا»، معتبرًا أن مشاركة إيران بهذا المستوى من التمثيل في إسلام آباد «إشارة إيجابية».
وأضاف في تصريحات لشبكة فوكس نيوز أن مستقبل الجولة الثانية مرهون بقرار طهران، قائلاً: «الكرة الآن في ملعب إيران».
تمديد وقف النار.. خيار مطروح
وفي سياق متصل، نقلت شبكة CNN عن مصادر في الإدارة الأمريكية وجود توجه محتمل لتمديد وقف إطلاق النار، بهدف منح المفاوضات مزيدًا من الوقت للوصول إلى صيغة توافقية.
وأشارت المصادر إلى حالة من التفاؤل الحذر داخل واشنطن بإمكانية التوصل إلى مخرج دبلوماسي للأزمة، رغم استمرار التباينات الجوهرية.
بين التفاؤل والتعقيد
تعكس هذه التطورات مشهدًا تفاوضيًا معقدًا، تتقاطع فيه إشارات التقدم مع عقد مستعصية، في وقت تبدو فيه إسلام آباد مجددًا ساحة اختبار لقدرة الطرفين على تحويل «التقدم» إلى اتفاق، أو العودة إلى مربع التصعيد.
In a notable development reflecting a rapid diplomatic movement, Reuters reported from four informed sources that the delegations from the United States and Iran will return to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, this week to resume a new round of negotiations, in an attempt to break the deadlock that has overshadowed previous talks.
“A Second Round” Under Pressure
According to the sources, the American and Iranian negotiating teams are preparing to return to the dialogue table in Islamabad within days, amid rising political and security pressures, reflecting a cautious mutual desire to revive the diplomatic track.
This return comes after arduous rounds that did not achieve a decisive breakthrough, but opened the door for continued negotiations instead of a complete collapse.
The Enrichment Knot.. 20 Years vs. 5
In parallel, The New York Times revealed a deep gap in one of the most prominent files, as Washington requested Tehran to suspend uranium enrichment for up to 20 years, while Iran offered a temporary suspension not exceeding 5 years, which was rejected by President Donald Trump, keeping the nuclear file at the heart of the complexity.
Vance: Significant Progress.. The Ball is in Tehran's Court
For his part, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that the talks have seen “significant progress,” considering Iran's participation at this level of representation in Islamabad as a “positive sign.”
He added in statements to Fox News that the future of the second round depends on Tehran's decision, saying: “The ball is now in Iran's court.”
Ceasefire Extension.. A Viable Option
In a related context, CNN reported from sources in the U.S. administration that there is a potential inclination to extend the ceasefire, aiming to give negotiations more time to reach a consensus formula.
The sources indicated a sense of cautious optimism within Washington regarding the possibility of reaching a diplomatic exit to the crisis, despite the ongoing fundamental differences.
Between Optimism and Complexity
These developments reflect a complex negotiating scene, where signs of progress intersect with intractable knots, at a time when Islamabad once again appears to be a testing ground for both parties' ability to turn “progress” into an agreement, or return to a state of escalation.